This simple change can make heirlooms even more desirable in Apex Legends

The Heirlooms in Apex Legends have been one of the most desirable items in the game since its inception. Players have grinded their hearts out to get as many Apex packs as possible, out of which these scarce items are earned. Now, this simple change suggested by the fans might make the heirlooms even more appealing.

The game is arguably one of the best Battle Royale games available, and it hasn't lost its touch to date. It is based on the universe of Titanfall and provides a unique experience of action and movement for the players to enjoy.

Recently, a member of the beloved community of Respawn's first-person shooter has suggested that the heirlooms in the game could be even better.

Respawn Entertainment should consider this suggestion to make Heirloom even more attractive in Apex Legends

Recently, a member of Apex's community has suggested that these rare items could be better with just a tiny change. Vasudevvkm indicated that the characters should come with their Heirloom equipped instead of their current voice lines during their time of selection.

This thread has received a great response with more than 8k upvotes, and Respawn should consider implementing this, positively impacting the community. A fan has even suggested that heirlooms should have their execution!

Most of them seem to be onboarded entirely with Vasudevvkm, and some of them said:

“Hell, they could literally just have the animated banner poses as the intro animations. Surely that wouldn’t be hard to implement.”

“I think it’s criminal we don’t get executions with them.”

An Apex Legends leaker, KralRindo, has even acknowledged the idea and created his mockup of what the guy suggested through his Reddit post.

KralRindo @kralrindo I was checking reddit, saw a post and



what if we had heirloom banners as legend select screen?

It still needs to be seen if Respawn implemented this suggestion in their game. The studio has been very responsive and responsible with their Battle Royale game, and executing a simple change like this would consume much of their time.

However, fans should not expect it to come anytime soon when the release of Season 12 is just a matter of time. The new season is already hyped up as it brings many changes like map rework, new legend, and more.

