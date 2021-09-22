Apex Legends heirlooms are the rarest and most sought after cosmetics in the game. Players put in hundreds of hours in the hopes of receiving an heirloom. Each heirloom is a melee cosmetic that represents unique characteristics personalized to each Legend in the game.

Players had to open Apex packs and would receive a random heirloom belonging to one of the legends. Respawn changed this by having heirloom shards in the Apex packs and not the heirloom itself.

The rarity of the heirloom makes it the most sought after cosmetic in the game. Players can either put in the hours and get an heirloom or shell out real money to get it without putting in hundreds of hours in the game.

How to get an heirloom in Apex Legends?

In Apex Legends, players’ probability of receiving heirloom shards is 1 in 500 Apex packs. Players have to be incredibly lucky or play the game long enough to have opened 500 Apex packs.

“A player cannot open more than 500 Apex Packs without receiving an heirloom set, but once a player owns all of the heirloom Sets, the player will not be eligible for this bonus until more heirloom Sets are added to the game.”

-Respawn FAQ.

That being said, there is another option for players to unlock an heirloom in Apex Legends that will be faster than having to open 500 Apex packs. An Apex Legends Collection Event is launched every season and will usually showcase one heirloom. The collection will have 24 items, and if the player owns all the items mentioned, the latest heirloom will be unlocked.

The current Evolution Collection Event showcases Rampart’s new heirloom: Problem Solver, which is a red wrench with a bubblegum dispenser attached to it. Players can buy Apex packs and unlock all 24 items, thereby unlocking the new Rampart heirloom.

Heirloom shards can also be bought with money. Respawn guarantees enough heirloom shards to unlock an heirloom by opening 500 Apex packs. Therefore one can buy enough Apex packs until they come across an Apex pack that gives them heirloom shards. It’s hard to estimate the time taken to unlock these heirloom shards because it depends on the individual’s luck.

