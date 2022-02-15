When will the Third Anniversary Collection Event arrive at Apex Legends Season 12?

After the latest Lunar New Year sale at Apex Legends, the Third Anniversary Collection Event is next on the list. It will arrive on February 15, 2022, and will last till March 1, 2022. Previously, these events were known for the debut of new heirlooms to the game, now known as Mythics.

The Third Anniversary Collection Event will consist of 24 standard items. However, unlike previous iterations, the new "Prestige Skin" for Bloodhound is expected to make its way into the game. The look of this skin is unique and doesn't resemble anything that players are used to.

What's new with the Third Anniversary Collection Event of Apex Legends?

The Third Anniversary Collection Event will arrive at Apex Legends on February 15, 2022. It will last for a couple of weeks until it bids goodbye on March 1, 2022. During this time, a new "Prestige skin" for Bloodhound will be available instead of launching a new heirloom.

Apart from that, 24 other rewards will also be available for players to unlock. Here's the complete list of all the items that will come with the Third Anniversary Collection Event:

Dread Captain Themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Fuse – Dread Captain

Bloodhound

Mad Maggie

Purple Reign themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Loba – Purple Reign

Bangalore

Valkyrie

Blackheart themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Caustic – Blackheart

Revenant

Gibraltar

Hype Beast themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Crypto – Hype Beast

Wattson

Mirage

The Collection Event will reportedly bring a new Reward Tracker system along with it. This will help players keep track of their current progress and unlock rewards as they continue playing the game.

New Reward Tracker in the Third Anniversary Collection Event of Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

A set of event challenges will be provided to the players in Apex Legends during this event. Upon completing these challenges, they will be rewarded with Event Points. A total of 5,000 points will be needed to complete the tracker. Each challenge will reward players with anything between 100 and 200 points.

Upon completing the Reward Tracker, players will be rewarded with two Collection Event packs. These packs will allow them to unlock something from the 24 item collection at no extra cost.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar