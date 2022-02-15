×
Create
Notifications

When will the Third Anniversary Collection Event arrive at Apex Legends Season 12?

Third Anniversary Collection Event will arrive at Apex Legends Season 12 on February 15, 2022 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
Third Anniversary Collection Event will arrive at Apex Legends Season 12 on February 15, 2022 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
Sourav Banik
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 15, 2022 07:47 PM IST
Feature

After the latest Lunar New Year sale at Apex Legends, the Third Anniversary Collection Event is next on the list. It will arrive on February 15, 2022, and will last till March 1, 2022. Previously, these events were known for the debut of new heirlooms to the game, now known as Mythics.

The Third Anniversary Collection Event will consist of 24 standard items. However, unlike previous iterations, the new "Prestige Skin" for Bloodhound is expected to make its way into the game. The look of this skin is unique and doesn't resemble anything that players are used to.

What's new with the Third Anniversary Collection Event of Apex Legends?

The Third Anniversary Collection Event will arrive at Apex Legends on February 15, 2022. It will last for a couple of weeks until it bids goodbye on March 1, 2022. During this time, a new "Prestige skin" for Bloodhound will be available instead of launching a new heirloom.

Apart from that, 24 other rewards will also be available for players to unlock. Here's the complete list of all the items that will come with the Third Anniversary Collection Event:

Dread Captain Themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
Dread Captain Themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Fuse – Dread Captain

  • Bloodhound
  • Mad Maggie
Purple Reign themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
Purple Reign themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Loba – Purple Reign

  • Bangalore
  • Valkyrie
Blackheart themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
Blackheart themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Caustic – Blackheart

  • Revenant
  • Gibraltar
Hype Beast themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
Hype Beast themed skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Crypto – Hype Beast

  • Wattson
  • Mirage

The Collection Event will reportedly bring a new Reward Tracker system along with it. This will help players keep track of their current progress and unlock rewards as they continue playing the game.

New Reward Tracker in the Third Anniversary Collection Event of Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
New Reward Tracker in the Third Anniversary Collection Event of Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

A set of event challenges will be provided to the players in Apex Legends during this event. Upon completing these challenges, they will be rewarded with Event Points. A total of 5,000 points will be needed to complete the tracker. Each challenge will reward players with anything between 100 and 200 points.

Hey Legends! With the new anniversary event, come new legendary weapons. I can't wait for you all to get your hands on these. @Respawn @PlayApex #ApexLegends https://t.co/yuQID8zgcs
Also Read Article Continues below

Upon completing the Reward Tracker, players will be rewarded with two Collection Event packs. These packs will allow them to unlock something from the 24 item collection at no extra cost.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी