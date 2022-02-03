Apex Legends has released new skins and bundles in the Lunar New Year sale

Like most other games, Apex Legends has also brought in a whole new collection of skins and bundles for Lunar New Year 2022. The event, which started on February 1, 2022, marked the return of some old fan-favorite skins like the Legendary "Hellcat" for Wraith, Caustic's Legendary "Mad King" and Bangalore's Legendary "Crimson Queen.”

Apart from that, a lot of Legendary skins for Octane, Lifeline, Bloodhound, and other epic bundles are up for sale at great prices. The game has 19 legends, and bringing a top-tier skin for each of them is nothing less than extraordinary!

The event is scheduled for a week and will end on February 8, 2022.

Which skins and bundles have arrived with the latest Lunar New Year sale in Apex Legends?

In the Lunar New Year Sale, Apex Legends is allowing players to buy Legendary skins for every legend at great discounts. Some fan-favorite skins from the previous iteration of the event have also made their return, and fans are loving it.

These skins and bundles have to be bought using the game's premium currency, "Apex Coins," which is available in their store.

Good Fortune Bundle

There are two bundles available for sale at the moment: "Good Fortune" and "Wish You Wins.” The Good Fortune bundle features some good-looking Epic skins for legends like Bangalore, Wraith, Octane and more.

On the other hand, the Wish You Wins bundle features some fiery epic skins for weapons like Hemlok, Prowler, Wingman, Peacekeeper, and more.

Wish You Wins Bundle

The bundles cost 2,100 Apex Coins, available at 65% discount while the Legendary skins cost 1,250 Apex Coins, available at 30% discount each.

Featured Skins and bundles in Lunar New Year Sale

The Lunar New Year Sale will be the last event of Season 11 of Apex Legends and the new season will arrive on February 8, 2022, after the ongoing sale ends. The next season will also introduce a new Legend, Mad Maggie, along with a reworked Olympus.

