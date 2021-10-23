Apex Legends player creates the longest Wattson fence on World’s Edge

Apex Legends is Respawn Entertainment’s incredibly popular battle royale title that has multiple characters, each having unique abilities that will aid players in winning their games. Recently, one imaginative player created the longest electrified fence on World’s Edge using Wattson’s tactical ability.

The general Apex Legends community was quite surprised and amused by this creative player's attempt, praising the player for entertaining content. While this was the case, a developer from Respawn Entertainment stepped in to give his opinion on the matter at hand.

Using Wattson to create the longest fence on World’s Edge in Apex Legends

Wattson is certainly not the most picked character in Apex Legends, but her abilities are great for players who like to hold back and lure players into their traps. Her abilities are perfect for taking gunfights in buildings with zip lines inside.

One Redditor, who goes by the username u/Swogglenoz showcased an aspect of Wattson’s tactical ability that most Apex Legends players were probably unaware of. The player used the World’s Edge map as a testing ground to execute a Wattson fence trick that truly shocked the Apex Legends community and player base. This player managed to create the longest fence World’s Edge has ever seen.

After selecting Wattson in Apex Legends, the player landed in the Lava Siphon structure in World’s Edge. They then go close to the cable car in the station and plant one end of the Wattson fence. The second point of the fence was placed on the cable car which was moving to the station across.

Following this, they climbed up onto a higher platform and planted one end of the fence to the ledge and another on the moving cable car, which now contains three lines of fences. They placed the final fence on one of the ropes leading to the other station, which led to the entire path being illuminated in brilliant sparks of blue.

Many comments praised the Redditor for uploading the hilarious content and even the Associate Live Balance Designer for Respawn Entertainment John “JayBiebs" Larson had an opinion on this bizarre video. He jokingly said:

“Can't believe y'all cry for a Wattson buff when she had this hidden power all along”

Obviously, the Apex Legends community is unclear if Wattson’s tactical ability was meant to be able to create fences this long. The majority of the community believes that it wasn’t intentional and that devs at Respawn Entertainment might be looking to fix this immediately.

