New Apex Legends Season 12 Loba trick can effectively counter Wraith and Ash portals

Season 12 of Apex Legends brought a surfeit of changes to the game. While some characters were purposely balanced, others were surprisingly nerfed. Loba is one such legend. Despite her low pick rate, some players have found an interesting trick that helps destroy and counter the portals of Wraith and Ash.

Loba's ultimate basically helps her and her teammates gather loot in a particular radius from a distance. Recently, an Apex YouTuber, namely "1800-Prez," found the perfect counter for Ash and Wraith's portal using Loba's ultimate.

Loba's Black Market Boutique trick allegedly counters Ash and Wraith's portal in Apex Legends Season 12

Defiance has changed a lot about Apex Legends. Certain characters have been balanced with nerfs and buffs, a new legend has been introduced, Olympus has been revamped, and a lot more has been tweaked. Considering these changes, players are constantly experimenting with legends and finding tricks to outplay opposition players.

Recently, an Apex YouTuber named "1800-Prez" found a Loba ultimate trick that proved to destroy Wraith and Ash portals. It can be easily executed where players need to place Loba's Black Market Boutique at the top of a portal opening. The portal would be destroyed, kicking out players who were traveling through it.

It is yet to be confirmed if this maneuver was intentional by the developers or is yet another unintended change that made its way into the game. Meanwhile, players can use this trick to the fullest to surprise their enemies and catch them off guard.

Loba was recently nerfed despite nothing being mentioned in the patch notes for Season 12. Loba's main objective is to collect loot from a distance using her ultimate and teleport using her bracelet to escape intense fights. Players, however, can also use the Black Market Boutique to block incoming fire and prevent opponents from passing through doors and tight spaces.

With the arrival of Defiance in Apex Legends, this feature was removed altogether. Doors can now easily open and allow passage despite placing her ultimate near the entrance of doors. Players might be wondering if her ultimate trick for destroying portals might be another unintended exploit.

Edited by Danyal Arabi