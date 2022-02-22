×
Create
Notifications

New Apex Legends Season 12 Loba trick can effectively counter Wraith and Ash portals

Loba currently has a low pick rate in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
Loba currently has a low pick rate in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)
Sourav Banik
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 22, 2022 07:34 PM IST
Feature

Season 12 of Apex Legends brought a surfeit of changes to the game. While some characters were purposely balanced, others were surprisingly nerfed. Loba is one such legend. Despite her low pick rate, some players have found an interesting trick that helps destroy and counter the portals of Wraith and Ash.

Loba's ultimate basically helps her and her teammates gather loot in a particular radius from a distance. Recently, an Apex YouTuber, namely "1800-Prez," found the perfect counter for Ash and Wraith's portal using Loba's ultimate.

Loba's Black Market Boutique trick allegedly counters Ash and Wraith's portal in Apex Legends Season 12

Defiance has changed a lot about Apex Legends. Certain characters have been balanced with nerfs and buffs, a new legend has been introduced, Olympus has been revamped, and a lot more has been tweaked. Considering these changes, players are constantly experimenting with legends and finding tricks to outplay opposition players.

Recently, an Apex YouTuber named "1800-Prez" found a Loba ultimate trick that proved to destroy Wraith and Ash portals. It can be easily executed where players need to place Loba's Black Market Boutique at the top of a portal opening. The portal would be destroyed, kicking out players who were traveling through it.

It is yet to be confirmed if this maneuver was intentional by the developers or is yet another unintended change that made its way into the game. Meanwhile, players can use this trick to the fullest to surprise their enemies and catch them off guard.

Loba was recently nerfed despite nothing being mentioned in the patch notes for Season 12. Loba's main objective is to collect loot from a distance using her ultimate and teleport using her bracelet to escape intense fights. Players, however, can also use the Black Market Boutique to block incoming fire and prevent opponents from passing through doors and tight spaces.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the arrival of Defiance in Apex Legends, this feature was removed altogether. Doors can now easily open and allow passage despite placing her ultimate near the entrance of doors. Players might be wondering if her ultimate trick for destroying portals might be another unintended exploit.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी