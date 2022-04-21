Wraith vs Ash: Which Legend in Apex Legends is suitable for aggressive gameplay?

Just like any other Hero Shooter FPS (first-person shooter) game, Apex Legends offers playable characters in the game with some distinct attributes.

Each Legend in Apex Legends has its own unique abilities, backstory and playstyle. Players can choose their required legend depending on how they want to play their game. Be it a supporting role, a healer or an aggressive demon, with proper knowledge of a Legend’s abilities, players can ace the game with ease.

Every season, Respawn Entertainment adds a new Legend. To begin with, players can play with six Legends. Once they climb to higher levels, they acquire other playable Legends. Most Legends can be unlocked using Apex coins and Legend tokens.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Battle it out in the limited-time mode Flashpoint and unlock event-themed collectibles each week. Coming to all platforms on April 19. Unleash your Legends’ full power in the Unshackled EventBattle it out in the limited-time mode Flashpoint and unlock event-themed collectibles each week. Coming to all platforms on April 19. Unleash your Legends’ full power in the Unshackled Event 💪Battle it out in the limited-time mode Flashpoint and unlock event-themed collectibles each week. Coming to all platforms on April 19. https://t.co/QJVpaRoYb0

Players often wonder which Legend to choose, based on their playstyle. This article is directed towards players who push for higher ranks and believe in an aggressive style of gameplay.

Two Legends, fan-favorite Wraith and the newly introduced Ash, are compared below. Who is the better player between them? Who is more suitable for aggressive gameplay?

The abilities of Wraith and Ash in Apex Legends

Wraith

This interdimensional skirmisher is a mysterious Legend with a number of abilities. She woke up in an IMC detention facility with no recollection of her past. Since then, she has been trying to find her way in life. The voices in her head lead her to the path of her journey in Apex Legends.

The Legend is pretty versatile and has an offensive playstyle. She can reposition and flank from different sides, which makes her a great stealth attacker.

Her tactical ability, Into the Void, allows her to take cover and reposition, making her invincible for four seconds.

Her passive ability Voices from the Void warns her and her teammates about the upcoming danger.

Finally, her ultimate Dimensional Rift allows her to create a portal that helps her teammates to transport from one place to another.

Ash

Introduced in season 11 of Apex Legends, this Legend also has an offensive playstyle. After waking from her simulacrum shell, she lands in the arena to prove that she has transcended humanity and belongs to a different class.

Her tactical ability, Arc Snare, throws a snare that deals damage to any player who gets close to the radius.

Her passive ability, Marked For Death, allows her to mark the deathboxes of opponents. It helps her to ping the enemy squad for her teammates.

Her ultimate ability, Phase Breach, tears into a dimensional wall and creates a one-way portal that lasts for 15 seconds.

Which Legend should aggressive players choose?

Depending on their skill set and game mode, players who want to push through the whole game can choose either of the Legends.

For players who like to hop onto the game in a solo queue, Wraith would be the perfect choice. Her ability to attack while in stealth mode gives the offensive players a massive advantage. These abilities allow players to get into difficult zones and go back to safety simultaneously.

Ash is also a splendid choice, but her lack of mobility makes it difficult to have some high kill games.

If players are playing in a squad, they need to coordinate with their teammates. Ash’s ultimate ability allows her to make some great aggressive gameplay. Her tactical ability displays a marker over every Death Box that is less than 180 seconds old. This ability helps her pinpoint the location of the enemy players, giving the team a massive advantage.

For players who play with their squads, Ash would be a better choice over Wraith for aggressive gameplay.

Edited by Saman