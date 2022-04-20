Apex Legends Season 12: 10 best VK-47 Flatline weapon skins ranked

Apex Legends is one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale-hero shooter games, developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.

With its immense player base constantly evolving, this game has a unique approach to its cosmetics.

With new legends, Respawn Entertainment offers various amounts of weapon skins to use every season. Players can get their desired skins via the game store, or they can craft the weapon skins using Crafting Metals.

Some of the weapon skins make the weapons look exquisite. However, other skins offer players an unfair advantage. Legendary skins can change the weapon’s build from its core, eventually affecting the iron sight. With some tweaks, the skins can offer a clearer view to the players.

Best VK-47 Flatline weapon skins in Apex Legends

The VK-47 flatline is undoubtedly the most versatile weapon in the game. It has been around since the release of Apex Legends.

There are 74 weapon skins (17 Legendary, 14 Epic, 27 Rare, 16 Common) released by Respawn Entertainment. The following are the ten best VK-47 Flatline weapon skins ranked for players wondering which skin to use.

10) Chooser of the Slain

This skin was part of the Lifeline Edition Bundle.

The premium gold and white finish made this skin look pretty sick. With the Steel Cut charm, the skin's beauty flourishes even more. The cutting-edge finish near the stock and maroon color palette makes this skin look more ravishing. The Chooser of the Slain is well-liked by the Apex Legends community.

9) Reaper’s Touch

This skin is a recolor of The Spine Chiller. The Spine Chiller has a dark-themed base and players can obtain the skin using Crafting Materials.

The dark and grimy theme on The Spine Chiller has already made it one of the gritty skins to use. The recolored version has a different shade of green that offers players a unique experience. Enemies can easily recognize the pattern and this skin is one of the most intimidating ones to use.

8) Supernova

Supernova is a basic legendary skin. This skin is not a part of any event. However, players can craft the skin through the Loadout menu. The white and blue finish gives this gun a metallic premium look, which suits the game's setting. This futuristic design makes this skin very apt to use in Apex Legends.

7) Thorned Rose

Thorned Rose (Image by Respawn)

The Thorned Rose skin is a recolored version of the Hazard Pay skin. The Hazard Pay skin is not part of any event. Players can obtain this skin through the loadout menu using 1200 Crafting Materials.

Hazard Pay is required to use the skin, Thorned Rose. As the name suggests, this skin looks like a thorned rose. This skin is probably the prettiest Flatline skin available, with a green watermelon color as a cover and a rose color as a base.

6) Slayer’s Lancer

Slayer's Lancer (Image by Respawn)

In season 6, Respawn added Slayer’s Lancer to the Champion Edition bundle. The silver and gold finish made it look like a royal skin and the boney structure near the stock gave it a different esthetic, which caught the eye of the Apex Legends community.

5) Teal Zeal

Respawn released this legendary skin as part of the Lost Treasures event. In Season 5, this skin was wanted by all the players and was a community favorite.

Teal Zeal has a pretty clear ironsight, making it a pay-to-win skin. It has a Teal color coat finish. The gold and silver highlights all over the skin made it stand out from the other skins.

4) Flashpoint

Flashpoint (Image by Respawn)

Flashpoint is an Epic weapon skin for the VK-47 Flatline. It was released back in Season 6 as part of the Aftermarket event. A dark blue finish and a pink and gray outline made this gun look colorful and futuristic. The flashy outlook makes this skin a joyful one to use.

3) Harlequin

Harlequin is a legendary weapon skin for the VK-47 Flatline. It was released in Season 3 as part of the Black Friday 2019 event for Apex Legends. This joker-themed skin has gold and red-coated finish. The detailed craftsmanship of this gun is something that players are astounded by. The unique finish made this skin a fan favorite.

2) Chained Beast

In Season 8, Respawn crafted this red-colored beast as a Battle Pass exclusive in Apex Legends. The skin is bound with chains and the red finish over the top gives it a bad vibe. This skin went perfectly well with the chaotic ‘Mayhem’ theme in that season. This one is also a fan favorite.

1) Heat Skin/Heavy Metal

This skin is probably the best-looking skin for VK-47. Introduced back in Season 4, this skin was a battle pass exclusive.

With its uncluttered iron sight and cutting-edge finish, Heat skin is the most sought-after skin by the community. Respawn released a metallic recolored version of Heat Sink called Heavy Metal. This version of the skin is irrefutably the best in the business.

