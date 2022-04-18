5 best Apex Legends weapon loadouts for Season 12

Called Defiance, Season 12 of Apex Legends came out last month, and with it, Respawn Entertainment has made some drastic changes to the map and thrown in a new game mode.

The popular battle royale features a vast arsenal, and each weapon is unique in its own way and can be used by the Legends as per their attributes. Choosing the right guns might be vital in a strategic team fight.

With a bunch of new changes to Apex Legends this season, it really threw some wrenches into the playstyle of a lot of players. As for the weapons, Respawn Entertainment added some changes to the ground loot and both buffed and nerfed community-favorite guns such as Triple Take, Volt SMG, and Flatline.

5 most useful loadouts in Apex Legends

For players wondering about which gun combos and attachments to use in the arena, here are the top 5 loadouts to use in Apex Legends Season 12.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Battle it out in the limited-time mode Flashpoint and unlock event-themed collectibles each week. Coming to all platforms on April 19. Unleash your Legends’ full power in the Unshackled EventBattle it out in the limited-time mode Flashpoint and unlock event-themed collectibles each week. Coming to all platforms on April 19. Unleash your Legends’ full power in the Unshackled Event 💪Battle it out in the limited-time mode Flashpoint and unlock event-themed collectibles each week. Coming to all platforms on April 19. https://t.co/QJVpaRoYb0

1. Flatline and Peacekeeper

The VK-47 Flatline, also called Flatline, has been around since the release of Apex Legends, and is still one of the best assault rifles.

It gives you mid-range superiority while not requiring as many attachments as the other assault rifles. However, it also kills players in close proximity, making it one of the most versatile guns in the ring.

Respawn has reduced its damage from 19 to 18 per bullet. With the new ground loot changes, it does not spawn on the ground anymore. Flatlines can now only be accessed via crafting stations in Defiance.

Despite all these changes, Flatline would still be a viable option to have as a primary weapon in Season 12 of Apex Legends.

With the Flatline as the primary weapon, the Peacekeeper is a reliable secondary choice. With its high DPS (damage per second), it can hit enemies hard and inflict significant damage.

The slow fire rate and long reload times might get on your nerves, but a quick switch from Flatline to Peacekeeper can make enemies touch the ground in seconds.

Attachments:

Flatline

Extended Heavy Mag

Standard Stock

2xHCOG "Bruiser"

Peacekeeper

Shotgun Bolt

1x Digital Threat

Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up

2. Rampage and Mastiff

Next on this list is the Rampage and the Mastiff combo.

The hard-hitting Rampage introduced in Season 10 can melt enemies at mid to long-range and deal consistent damage.

This LMG has a slow fire rate as an automatic weapon, and a low DPS, so close-combat fights can get tough if the weapon is not revved up.

However, using this gun with the Mastiff is makes for a balanced loadout in the game. The Mastiff is a combat shotgun with a consistent amount of close-range damage and a good fire rate. It covers the areas where Rampage lacks, and is the perfect secondary.

Attachments:

Rampage

Barrel Stabilizer

Extended Heavy Mag

Standard Stock

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

Mastiff

Shotgun Bolt

1x Digital Threat

Dual Shell Hop-Up

3. R-99 and Triple Take

Despite its nerf, the Triple Take is still one of the best marksman rifles to use in Apex Legends.

Respawn removed the projectile growth from bullets and reduced damage from 23 to 21 per bullet. However, Triple Take can still be used as a primary marksman rifle in the game.

With full attachments, the R-99 can evaporate enemies at close to mid-range. It utilizes light ammo that is easily available on the ground. The horizontal shot fire line and low bullet spread make the Triple Take a good hipfire option. So using it with R-99 gives this combo a huge boost and makes it a fun loadout to have.

Attachments:

R-99

Barrel Stabilizer

Extended Light Mag

Standard Stock

1x Digital Threat

Triple Trake

Extended Energy Mag

Sniper Stock

2x-4x Variable AOG

Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up

4. R-99 and Charge Rifle

With the highest fire rate of all weapons, the R-99 makes a reappearance on our list. Despite its very low DPS and high recoil, this weapon is the deadliest when fully kitted, and can shred enemies in close vicinity. The R-99 is probably the best sniper support gun in the game.

The Charge Rifle has infinite range, and with a proper scope, this weapon is the devil itself. No one likes it when they get third-partied by someone using the Charge Rifle. This gun is an Evo charging machine and the effectiveness of this loadout is unparalleled.

Attachments:

R-99

Barrel Stabilizer

Extended Light Mag

Standard Stock

1x Digital Threat

Charge Rifle

Sniper stock

4x-8x Variable Sniper

5. L-star and Wingman

L-star EMG (Energy machine gun), also known as L-star, was added back in Season 2. It utilizes energy ammo, and has been pretty consistent throughout the seasons.

It has a very high DPS, and the low projectile drop makes this gun quite viable for mid-range engagements. The biggest con to using this gun is having to pause firing often to prevent it from overheating.

Using this gun as the primary weapon and the Wingman as the secondary is a good combination. With heavy rounds, the Wingman inflicts high DPS for a pistol. This loadout works best if Apex Legends players use Rampart as the Legend.

Attachments:

L-Star

Barrel Stabilizer

Extended Heavy Mag

Standard Stock

2x HCOG “Bruiser”

Wingman

Extended Heavy Mag

1x Digital Threat

Boosted Loader Hop-Up.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee