Apex Legends Season 12: 5 best weapon combinations for Bloodhound in Arenas

It wasn't long ago that Respawn Entertainment decided to bring a 3v3 permanent game mode to Apex Legends, namely the 'Arenas'. This mode is quite a contrast to the traditional battle royale mode that was originally followed by the game.

While the latter declared the last team to stand as the winner, Arenas follows a format similar to that of Valorant.

Players compete in several rounds and the winner is decided when a team manages to win at least three rounds and by two points. Bloodhound is an important character for this mode since his abilities help to reveal the location of the enemies, making it easier for the team to strategize their attack.

Arenas was introduced with Season 9 update of Apex Legends and has been a hit ever since.

Weapon combinations that go well with Bloodhound in Apex Legends Season 12 Arenas

In Arenas, choosing the right set of weapons and legends is a must. This is because the mode follows an economy system similar to that of Valorant and CSGO, and the right legends help to gather the required intel.

Overspending in any of the rounds might result in jeopardizing the next one in case if lost. Apex offers many options to players, starting with pistols to assault rifles. However, the combat that takes place in the Arenas is mostly close to medium-range.

As a result, guns with a higher rate of fire, which are equipped with a shotgun as a secondary, are generally preferred to emerge victorious. Some of these weapons include the R-99, RE-45, Mozambique, and more.

1) RE-45 and Mozambique

RE-45 and Mozambique are one of the best weapons to start Arenas with in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

The combination of RE-45 and Mozambique is one of the best among all the available guns in the first couple of rounds. Not only does it help maintain the economy for the later rounds, but it also packs some serious firepower in the budget.

RE-45 is a fully automatic pistol that runs on Light Ammo and has a fire rate of 780 RPM. It only costs 150 crafting materials but can be upgraded further. Combining it with Mozambique is one of the best ideas because it costs zero and can inflict a good amount of damage even from a distance.

2) R-99 and Mozambique

R-99 and Mozambique can be used to maintain economy in Apex Legends Arenas (Image via Sportskeeda)

Every Apex Legends player is now familiar with the high-fire rate SMG, the R-99. It is recommended to use the weapon from the third round, but one may choose to use it from the second round itself to pack more firepower.

Combining Mozambique with the R-99 will be an economical decision since it costs nothing and will help to finish things off. If the round is successful, legends like Bloodhound will have the option to buy more scans to gain more information about the enemy players' position.

3) R-99 and EVA-8

R-99 and EVA-8 Auto are an explosive combination in Apex Legends Arenas (Image via Sportskeeda)

The combination of R-99 and EVA-8 is recommended during the latter phases of an Arena match. The SMG and the shotgun cost 450 and 350 crafting materials, respectively. Upgrading would require more materials, which is only possible after playing a handful of rounds.

Players also have the option to gather more materials after hopping into the Arena, but there is a gamble of getting shot down by their opponents in the process. Bloodhound mains may sacrifice some of the shotgun upgrades to buy more scans, which will ultimately help the team gain more intel.

4) L-Star and Mozambique

L-Star and Mozambique are an economical combo in Apex Legends Arenas (Image via Sportskeeda)

L-Star is one of the best LMGs for this particular mode in Apex Legends. If used properly, it is one of the most economical guns since it can inflict a lot of damage and is only available for 600 crafting materials.

Players may use extra materials to increase the magazine's size and this is where Mozambique comes to the rescue. The mini-shotgun also does enough damage at no extra cost, helping to increase the team's firepower.

5) L-Star and Peacekeeper

L-Star and Peacekeeper is one of the best combinations during late phase in Apex Legends Arenas (Image via Sportskeeda)

As mentioned above, L-Star is one of the best LMGs for Arenas. The combination of the L-Star LMG and Peacekeeper is recommended for the last phase of a particular Arena match.

LMG and the shotgun cost 600 and 350 crafting materials, respectively. Upgrading will require more materials for optimal output. Combining all of these weapons with a legend like Bloodhound is very tactical since he can gather locational intel and strategize attacks accordingly.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul