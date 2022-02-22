How to exploit Rampage LMG insta-reload in Apex Legends Season 12?

Glitches, bugs, and exploits are part and parcel of most multiplayer games and it's no different for Apex Legends. Season 12 has received a fairly positive response from the community. However, as the days go by, new exploits, tricks, bugs, and glitches are popping up.

Recently, a new exploit for Rampage LMG was discovered, allowing players to instantly reload the gun by canceling the animation. This has helped players who are abusing this exploit to continuously engage in an ongoing fight without waiting for the gun to reload.

New exploit instantly reloads the Rampage in Apex Legends Season 12

Defiance has brought a lot of intended and unintended changes to Apex Legends. Some changes like the Olympus rework and introduction of Mad Maggie have received positive responses from the community. However, some bugs, glitches, and exploits have also made their way into the game and players are disappointed with it.

Recently, an exploit was discovered for Rampage LMG where it is getting reloaded almost instantly, omitting the animation. This is the second iteration of Rampage LMG not working as it is supposed to after a mishap in Season 11.

An Apex YouTuber, namely "RossBobSquirrel," has shown the exploit in detail in the video below. Basically, players need to empty the entire magazine and then throw a holospray in the middle of the reload animation. This would eliminate the animation entirely, allowing players to fire at their enemies continuously.

Although the exploit might seem simple, it is advised for players not to use it in matches. They might get banned by Respawn Entertainment as the studio is known for banning people for using exploits to their advantage.

Respawn Entertainment should fix this as soon as possible as it might intrigue players from giving it a try at least once. The experience of the other players in the lobby will be ruined, as the gameplay won't be fair. Currently, there are a ton of bugs and glitches in Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment is yet to fix a bug that led to Taxi2g getting banned from the game temporarily. The Apex streamer and content creator was banned for using an "ult dash" glitch that allowed him to fly across different parts of the map at high velocity. The glitch was discovered in Season 11 and oddly, it still exists in the game even after the release of Season 12.

Edited by Mayank Shete