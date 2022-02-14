Even after a month, Apex legends is yet to fix the glitch that got streamer Taxi banned from the game

Bugs and glitches are part and parcel of most games, and its no different in Apex Legends. A popular streamer, Svend-Erik "Taxi2g" was banned in January for exploiting a bug in the game that has been present for quite some time. Though his ban period is almost over, Respawn Entertainment has yet to fix the issue.

Taxi2g was banned for using an "ult dash" glitch that let him fly across different parts of the map at high velocity. He was banned multiple times by Respawn after trying to use this bug from multiple accounts.

The glitch that got Taxi2g banned from Apex Legends is still not fixed by Respawn Entertainment

Back in January, a popular Apex Legends streamer was banned from the game for using a glitch that was present for quite some time. Svend-Erik "Taxi2g" was banned on stream for abusing an "ult dash" glitch.

He was playing Caustic and the glitch worked after the ultimate animation was initiated. Then the melee key needed to be hit and weapons had to be swapped immediately after that. He would then fly to a different part of the map, as if he was speed hacking.

Taxi @TaxiDLegend XD thanks for keeping apex a fair and fun game for all! 🟩 XD thanks for keeping apex a fair and fun game for all! 🟩 https://t.co/NbD1xA0upO

Taxi2g further discovered that this glitch could be used by any legend having a deployable ultimate. He even got banned multiple times for testing this glitch from different accounts using different characters.

Oddly enough, the glitch still exists in the game even after the release of Season 12. Taxi2g got on to the Firing Range instead of getting into an actual match and tried to use the check the glitch, only to find out that it was still present. His ban is on the verge of getting over as a month has already passed.

Apart from this, a lot of other unintentional changes have also made their way into the game. Some of these include Loba and Revenant Nerf, both buff and nerf for Wattson, and more. Some movement changes have also been applied. Mechanisms like Tap Strafe and punch-boost have been altered.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee