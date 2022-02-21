Mad Maggie is the latest legend that has been added to the roster of Apex Legends in Season 12. This character specializes in shotguns and her abilities mostly favor close-quarter combat.

Arenas is a 3v3 mode that was introduced to the game in Season 9. In this mode, players form three-player squads and fight against another squad in a 3v3 team deathmatch over a series of rounds. The winner of the match is determined when a particular team has at least 3 points and is 2 points ahead.

Here are the top 5 weapons to use in Apex Legends Arenas with Mad Maggie

Almost all the combat that takes place in the Arenas is close-quarters. To play the mode successfully, players need to be very selective when it comes to their choice of weapons in order to have an upper hand.

Since Mad Maggie is a shotgun specialist, she is a great choice for the Arenas mode. Furthermore, her abilities help increase her team's movement speed and prevent opposing players from camping in a particular spot.

Here are some of the best weapons that players can use in the game with Mad Maggie:

1) Mozambique

Mozambique in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Initially, players won't have a lot of materials to buy weapons to increase their firepower and this is where the Mozambique comes into play. It is a mini shotgun that can prove to be quite useful in the first two rounds of Arenas. To emerge victorious, players will eventually have to come closer to knock out members of the enemy squad.

The Mozambique can be a good secondary option, as it inflicts 57 damage on the head and 45 damage on the body without any attachments. Fortunately, the base variant doesn't cost any materials. However, if players want to use the weapon further in the next few rounds, they will need to spend 75, 150, and 250 materials for Level 1, 2, and 3 respectively.

2) RE-45

RE-45 in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

RE-45 is yet another good option as a primary weapon in the first few rounds of Arenas. It is a fully automatic pistol that runs on Light Rounds with a great fire rate of 780 RPM. The base variant costs 150 materials and players can easily upgrade it to Level 1 using 100 extra materials.

Upgrading it will also give the weapon a red dot sight along with an extended magazine, providing enough firepower to spray down most opponents. When combined with the Mozambique, Mad Maggie mains would have little to no problem dominating over the opposition.

3) Peacekeeper

Peacekeeper in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The Peacekeeper has been one of the most preferred weapons for close-range takedowns since the inception of the game. Able to deal 121 damage to the head and 99 on the body, this weapon should primarily be considered for later rounds of Arenas.

Since Mad Maggie is a shotgun specialist, she runs faster while carrying any weapon from the category, obviously favoring players with an aggressive playstyle. The base variant costs 350 materials and the following levels cost 150, 250, and 300 extra materials, respectively.

4) R-99

R-99 SMG in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The R-99 SMG boasts enough firepower to knock down enemies in an instant. It has a fire rate of 100 RPM while running on Light Rounds Ammo and has also been one of the most preferred weapons since day one. The base variant costs 450 materials and the following levels cost 150, 300, and 350 extra materials, respectively.

When players are on their match point, combining the R-99 with the Peacekeeper can be quite potent. Mad Maggie mains would be able to run right into their enemies' base and take them out rapidly with her swift movements and aggressive maneuvers.

5) Havoc Rifle

Havoc Rifle in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Havoc Rifle is one of the best Energy Ammo rifles in the game, capable of inflicting heavy damage. Boasting a good rate of fire for an assault rifle, this weapon can be a great choice for the endgame. The base variant costs 350 materials and the following levels cost 200, 250, and 400 extra materials, respectively.

Mad Maggie players can easily use this weapon for both close to medium-range combat. The only drawback of this weapon is the initial delay in fire and a relatively high amount of recoil.

