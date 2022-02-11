This bug lets the Apex Legends Peacekeeper double pump opponents.

Season 12 of Apex Legends has finally arrived, bringing Control Mode, Mad Maggie and much more with it. The new season also revamped Olympus, which was an old favorite among the fans of the game. Fans were immensely hyped about the new changes and are finally getting their hands on Defiance.

While all these additions have received praise from the community, the new Kinetic Feeder hop-up is getting the most attention from fans. This is due to an unintended in-game mechanic that has been discovered by players, which has made this addition extremely popular.

The kinetic feeder bug in Apex Legends is extremely overpowered.

With the kinetic feeder equipped, players can slide with the Peacekeeper and pull off a 'double pump' shot on an opponent. This little trick can help players dish out an inordinate amount of damage in one instant, dealing over 180 damage, which makes the Peacekeeper an intimidating option in online play.

The Kinetic Feeder is designed to accelerate the charge-up time and reload weapons while sliding. It is not designed to remove the delay between shots of Peacekeeper but due to a bug it is doing exactly that in the current patch of Apex Legends.

Reddit user V0lqFelko, in his post, showcases what the bug is doing in its current state. The bug can be exploited by shooting the weapon until there's only a single round left in the magazine. After that, a player can perform a perfect slide towards the opponent and the Peacekeeper will 'double pump' the target.

How will Respawn balance the game?

The bug is extremely powerful and overpowered and is possibly an unintended mechanic created in the game. Players should know that exploiting this mechanic may result in their account being suspended. The Peacekeeper is a top tier weapon in Apex Legends, especially in Defiance. The 'double pump' bug will have to be addressed by Respawn.

It is doubtful whether the risk of a ban will be enough to discourage players from abusing the mechanic in ranked or online play. This bug shouldn't be left in the game for too long as it will render online and ranked mode unplayable. Players can only hope that Respawn will fix this issue immediately. Otherwise, they will have to go around getting one-shot on the servers.

Edited by Mayank Shete