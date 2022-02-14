Mad Maggie's ever-increasing pick rate in Apex Legends Season 12 will look to bring a shift in the competitive meta

The new season of Apex Legends has brought a ton of changes and additions, and Mad Maggie arguably holds the top position out of these. She is the new Legend in the game who is a shotgun specialist and has abilities that are favorable for players who prefer an aggressive playstyle.

Mad Maggie quickly managed to climb and secure the third position out of all the most played Legends in the game, shortly after her release. She is the most picked Legend after Octane and Wraith in Defiance. However, it still remains to be seen if she can rise to the top like the other characters upon their release.

According to the stats, Mad Maggie secured third place among the most picked Legends in the game in less than a week after her release. The arrival of Defiance was supposed to shake the ongoing meta and the introduction of the character definitely seems to serve its purpose.

Mad Maggie's current pick rate is 9.1%, a significant rise since the data recorded on Febraury 9, 2022. However, unlike the previous times, she did not manage to climb to the top within a week of release, as Octane (15.1% pickrate) and Wraith (10.9% pickrate) are still ranked higher than her.

Most played Legends in Apex Legends Season 12 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

The data also shows that the Legend is mostly played at the Silver 2 level. Other Legends like Pathfinder, Valkyrie, Gibraltar, and Crypto are also played at the same level. It can be said that the playstyle differs at higher levels and choosing this Legend might not yield the desired results.

Fans should also remember that these stats are subject to change almost every day. Mad Maggie still has a lot of time to rise to the top and secure the position for a good amount of time. However, as the days go by, she might face a dip in the pick rate which will place her in a more balanced spot within the meta.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Apex Legends: Defiance is now live on all platforms Take on Control, the new, limited-time game mode, unlock the latest Legend Mad Maggie, or battle across a sabotaged Olympus.Apex Legends: Defiance is now live on all platforms Take on Control, the new, limited-time game mode, unlock the latest Legend Mad Maggie, or battle across a sabotaged Olympus. Apex Legends: Defiance is now live on all platforms 💥 https://t.co/TJeSjZCqg8

There have been a lot of other changes apart from the introduction of Mad Maggie. Olympus has been reworked, Caustic has been nerfed, and Crypto has been buffed. Some movement changes like the punch-boost and Tap Strafe mechanisms also went through changes.

