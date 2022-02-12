New Apex Legends trick allows players to punch-boost but with limited effects

For games like Apex Legends, movement is a very important factor. Experienced players often tend to get out of difficult situations, owing to their better movement.

With the release of Season 12, a ton of changes have arrived in the game. These updates have the potential to change the ongoing meta and players will have to eventually adapt to new mechanics. A simple trick has been discovered by the community that allows players to punch-boost in Defiance with a slight difference.

Players would be able to punch-boost in Apex Legends Season 12 using this trick

Players were able to punch-boost in the game previously, but the mechanism has changed slightly with the arrival of Season 12. An Apex Legends YouTuber, "MokeySniper," has found a new way of punch-boosting in the game. According to him, players need to jump, crouch mid-air and then melee an object or slope before landing.

Mokey @mokeysniper

#ApexLegends You can still Punchboost in Season 12. You can still Punchboost in Season 12.#ApexLegends https://t.co/P7yr2WNdD3

This new technique gives players a slight burst of speed and can prove to be useful during an attempt to escape from a fight. The process will be a bit more complicated when compared to what players were used to in Season 11. However, with practice, they will be able to adjust to the new process as well.

Before Defiance, players were able to punch-boost anywhere but now it will be limited to specific situations only. MokeySniper continued further in a Reddit thread:

Apart from this movement change, the Tap Strafe mechanism has also been altered in Season 12. Players will not be able to perform a full 180 degree tap strafe and maintain their momentum at the same time. The Tap Strafe would be limited to 90 degrees.

Certain content creators and pro players were disappointed with the incorporation of this change. A few other intended and unintended changes have also arrived with the new season. Some of these include the introduction of a new legend, the sabotage of Olympus, certain character buffs and nerfs, and more.

The new season of Apex Legends was released on February 8, 2022 across all platforms. The next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is also expected very soon.

Edited by Mayank Shete