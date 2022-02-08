Professional Apex Legends players and content creators frustrated with the tap strafe changes arriving in season 12

The developers of Apex Legends often release patches in an attempt to balance several elements in the game. There have been speculations about the change in the mechanism of Tap strafing in the game. Finally, this update has been rolled out, which has left some content creators and professional players disappointed.

Famous personalities like Phillip "ImperialHal" Dosen and Timmy "iiTzTimmy" An have commented that the movement has worsened after the tap-strafe nerf. Season 12 will bring a ton of changes to the game, which include this nerf along with Olympus Rework, a new legend 'Mad Maggie', Caustic Nerf, and more.

What changes did Respawn make to the Tap Strafe mechanism in Apex Legends?

The adjustment with Tap Strafe is one of the most discussed changes among all the others that are arriving with Season 12 today. Most members of the community have been aware of this change since Season 10 when the studio declared its plans to change this particular mechanic. However, some players were taken by surprise when this change was implemented a few days ago.

Players will no longer be able to perform a full 180 degree tap strafe and maintain their momentum at the same time. Only a 90 degree tap strafe would be achievable from now on under such circumstances.

The famous FPS memer streamer "iiTzTimmy" tested this change in an early access playtest during one of his Apex Legends livestreams. Later, after switching to the live servers, one of his viewers clearly pointed out the change and he personally realized a few moments later. He said:

“Oh my god, what happened to me? I might as well Alt+F4 right now. They actually took out tap strafe. That’s crazy, who would have thought?”

“You’re going to have to go back to the whole meta of redirecting, which is fine, but it’s unfamiliar because why redirect if you could tap strafe? You’ll see a lot of people make a lot of movement mistakes because they’re not used to it.”

TSM leader 'ImperialHal' did not personally play the playtest. He watched some videos instead and commented:

“It looks really bad.”

“I don’t know if that’ll be good for the game. I think it’ll be really weird. You can do it at a 90-degree angle, but it’s basically non-existent now. From 180 to 90, it’s like a baby tap strafe,” he said on stream.

Respawn has provided limited information about this new change and more changes are expected to follow in the coming days. The new season of Apex Legends will be released on February 8, 2022 across all platforms. The next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is also expected very soon.

Edited by Mayank Shete