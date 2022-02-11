Respawn unintentionally nerfs SMGs in Apex Legends in the latest Season 12 update

It's only been a couple of days since the latest season of Apex Legends was released and players are already facing problems with certain aspects of the game. Recently, they found that the SMGs in the game were nerfed despite nothing being mentioned in the patch notes.

Some fan-favorite SMGs like the R-99, Volt, Alternator, and Prowler were mistakenly nerfed by Respawn which they reverted after some time. Players noticed a weird pattern of recoil after stepping onto the game with the release of Defiance and that has taken them by surprise.

Respawn delivered “unintentional” nerfs of some Apex Legends SMGs

Players after dropping into the reworked Olympus noticed a different recoil pattern with some of the most preferred SMGs in the game. Weapons like R-99, Volt, Alternator, and Prowler received some unintentional nerfs by Respawn, which they fixed after some time through an update.

On February 9, 2022, Respawn further said:

“We made some unintentional SMG hipfire changes with the launch of Defiance. We’ve just pushed out an Apex update to revert them back to their original values,”

The changes in the recoil pattern of the aforementioned SMGs are as follows:

Standing: 1.0 -> 1.2 (+20%)

Running: 1.5 -> 1.7 (+13%)

Sprinting: 2.5 -> 2.7 (+8%)

Airborne: 3.5 -> 4.0 (+14%)

Information regarding the Volt SMG was only mentioned in the patch notes for the fact that it has become a Care Package weapon, atleast for Season 12. However, it did not get its promised magazine size buff and was unchanged at 28.

Respawn acknowledged their mistake later on through their official Twitter handle and pushed out an update to revert the unintentional changes back to how they used to be.

Respawn @Respawn We made some unintentional SMG hipfire changes with the launch of Defiance. We've just pushed out a @PlayApex update to revert them back to their original values. We made some unintentional SMG hipfire changes with the launch of Defiance. We've just pushed out a @PlayApex update to revert them back to their original values.

The R-99, Volt, Alternator, and Prowler are some of the most preferred SMGs in Apex Legends. It is very much possible that the developers were testing a future nerf for these weapons which they mistakenly released for the live server.

Players should be ready because their favorite SMG might get nerfed anytime by Respawn. Apart from this unintentional nerf, some more changes have also been introduced with the arrival of Defiance.

Also Read Article Continues below

Mad Maggie, a new aggressive and shotgun specialist legend, has been introduced. The Olympus map has been reworked and has replaced the World's Edge map for the remainder of the season. These changes, along with some character nerfs and buffs, are enough to change the ongoing meta of the game.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul