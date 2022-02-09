How to unlock Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 12?

The latest season of Apex Legends has finally been released, integrated with many meta-changing updates. One of these changes is the introduction of a new legend, "Mad Maggie", who has an aggressive approach towards combat and specializes in shotguns.

The cost of unlocking Mad Maggie is similar to that of previous legends. Players who also have an aggressive gameplay style would benefit the most from this legend. Her tactical ability is the talking point here, and when combined with her ultimate, she could be a force to be reckoned with.

Let's see how to unlock Mad Maggie in the latest season, Defiance.

How to unlock and play Mad Maggie in Apex Legends?

Mad Maggie is the latest legend to have joined the roster of characters in Apex Legends. She is one of the new additions that has arrived with Defiance. The players have already started to test her abilities to the fullest. The latest season dropped around 10 am PST on February 8, 2022.

Like the previous iterations, players would need to have 12,000 Legend Tokens or 750 Apex Coins to unlock Mad Maggie. Legend tokens can be obtained at no extra cost just by playing the game. On the other hand, Apex Coins can either be bought from the Apex Store or unlocked as the Battle Pass progresses.

Unlocking cost of Mad Maggie (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

With that out of the way, let's take a look at the abilities of the new legend.

Every ability of Mad Maggie in Apex Legends

Mad Maggie might become instrumental during intense situations or when players engage in close-quarter combat. Like other legends, she will also have a tactical ability, a passive ability, and an ultimate (most suitable for use within closed premises).

Here are the names of Mad Maggie's legendary and epic skins (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

She is a childhood friend of Fuse, and as a result, her aggressiveness is understandable. Here are the details of her abilities:

Her tactical ability is 'Riot Drill', where she fires a drill that can burn enemies through objects.

Her passive ability, 'Warlord's Ire', temporarily highlights the enemies damaged by her. She also moves faster when equipped with shotguns.

Her ultimate, 'Wrecking Ball', throws a ball with speed-boosting pads and detonates near enemies.

Apex Legends @PlayApex Meet Mad Maggie, the badass warlord condemned to join the Apex Games—and bringing the punishment. Meet Mad Maggie, the badass warlord condemned to join the Apex Games—and bringing the punishment. 😎 https://t.co/NOdVrfwQtf

Also Read Article Continues below

The character is fresh, and a lot of her potential has yet to be discovered. This guide might help players looking to master Mad Maggie in Apex Legends Season 12.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar