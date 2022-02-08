All rewards and unlockables arriving with Apex Legends Season 12 battle pass

Respawn Entertainment will release the twelfth season of Apex Legends on Tuesday, i.e. February 8, 2022. Almost all details have been revealed about the changes that are arriving with Defiance except for the Battle pass skins and cosmetics.

The new Battle Pass will have Legendary Skins for Seer and Loba and Epic Skins for Ash, Crypto and Lifeline. The Hemlok assault rifle will get a reactive skin this time in Defiance. Just like previous iterations, this pass will also cost 950 Apex coins, which is equivalent to $10.

Here's every detail about Season 12 Battle Pass in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is stepping onto its first seasonal transition of the year. As expected, a new Battle Pass will arrive with Defiance and players will get a new excuse to grind the game for months.

Players who have collected Apex Coins from previous passes will be able to buy the Battle Pass without splurging on the aforementioned $10. Several cosmetics like the Legendary Skins for Seer and Loba, Epic Skins for Ash, Crypto and Lifeline will be present. A reactive skin for the Hemlok assault rifle will also become an unlockable as players progress with the Battle Pass.

Apex Legends @PlayApex



Start earning Aces High Seer, Breaking the Law Loba, the Scream Machine Reactive Hemlok, and more when the Season launches tomorrow, Feb 8. Be the last one standing – in style, with the Defiance Battle PassStart earning Aces High Seer, Breaking the Law Loba, the Scream Machine Reactive Hemlok, and more when the Season launches tomorrow, Feb 8. Be the last one standing – in style, with the Defiance Battle Pass 💥 Start earning Aces High Seer, Breaking the Law Loba, the Scream Machine Reactive Hemlok, and more when the Season launches tomorrow, Feb 8. https://t.co/gqhdLMHnXi

Similar to previous installments, some free items will also be available for players who are not willing to spend money on the game. Apart from that, there’s a “Battle Pass Bundle” that is worth 2,800 Apex Coins or about $30, which unlocks 25 levels of content in one go. This helps players get a jump start and makes unlocking the rest of the items easier.

Defiance will bring a lot of other changes to the game. This includes the Olympus Rework, a new aggressive legend Mad Maggie, and nerfs and buffs for some legends. Apart from that, a few balancing changes for Ranked mode and the Tap Strafe nerf will also make their way into the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

The new season of Apex Legends will be released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms. The next-gen update for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S is also expected soon.

Edited by Saman