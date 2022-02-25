Why RE-45 with Hammerpoint Hop-up is the most broken combo in Apex Legends Season 12?

Apex Legends might not be a direct sequel to Respawn Entertainment’s Titanfall 2, however, the weapons in it show a close resemblance to 2016’s action game.

The RE-45 Auto Pistol is one of the most popular weapons in Titanfall 2 and in the battle royale shooter game, the pistol still lives up to its name. The thing that makes the Apex Legends variant of the gun more unique than Titanfall's is the freedom to add attachments or Hop-Ups that upgrade the weapon drastically.

In Season 12, the Hammerpoint Hop-Up has made a return to the game, which increases the performance of RE-45 and Mozambique to a certain point. While this upgrade affects both secondary weapons similarly, in reality, RE-45 can be made into a killing machine with the attachment.

The short-range shredder RE-45 in Apex Legends Season 12

The RE-45 Auto Pistol is one of the fastest weapons in Apex Legends with a fire rate of 780 RPM. It can easily shred an enemy up close. Dealing an average damage of 16 on the body, combined with its fast firing rate, makes it extremely strong.

However, what makes the pistol even better is the ability to add a Hammerpoint Hop-Up, which adds 35% additional damage to unshielded enemies. This means that players can easily break shields with one weapon and finish the enemy instantly by switching to the auto pistol.

Also, the fact that the pistol has the potential to stack up other weapon attachments like a better magazine, barrel stabilizers, and optics makes it versatile and adaptable. In simple words, a fully-kitted RE-45 can prove to be a death laser to dominate enemies and win fights more easily.

The only problem that most players will face when playing Apex Legends battle royale mode is the rarity of the attachment on the entire map. However, if any player has RE-45 in their inventory and they stumble upon the Hammerpoint Hop-Up, it can be assured that close-quarter fights are in their favor.

This combination also comes with a drawback, which is that players can't engage in long-range battles with it. This might backfire on players in large battle royale maps. However, when players approach smaller circles, this weapon combination can be a life saver.

Note: This article is based on the views of the author and voices his opinion.

