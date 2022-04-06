5 best Apex Legends weapons for close combat gunfight

Apex Legends’s vast arsenal of weapons is truly worth appreciating. From assault rifles to shotguns, the battle royale game has a vast range of guns that players can use to eradicate their enemies.

Each weapon has statistics that contribute to its set of various pros and cons. The selection of guns plays a significant part in deciding the team's strategy and working towards making the team more versatile and powerful.

With every new season, Respawn Entertainment’s flagship title undergoes weapon balances that tweak the guns' abilities. Out of over two dozen weapons in Apex Legends, here are the ones that are best suited for close-range gunfights.

Best close-range weapons in Apex Legends

1) Volt

The submachine gun introduced way back in Season 6 is still one of the best weapons in the battle royale game. After the Season 12 update, it is now an exclusive gun in the Care Package.

The base damage of Volt has now increased from 15 to 17, making the gun even deadlier than before. The gun has also received a larger magazine along with the damage buff.

Volt has the highest DPS (Damage Per Second) and has the fastest reload and projectile speed among all the other weapons in Apex Legends. It comes pre-equipped with 210 backup ammo, a Barrel Stabilizer, an Extended Energy Mag, a 1x Digital Threat optic, and a Standard Stock, making it the ultimate choice if players come across it.

Statistics

Body DPS: 204

Magazine Size: 28

Full reload time: 2.03 seconds

ADS speed penalty: -15%

Total Cost: 1200 materials

2) Peacekeeper

The shotgun has been the top pick due to its excellent performance in close-quarter fights. It now comes equipped with the Precision Choke, making it even more beginner-friendly.

As per the latest update in the battle royale game, players can now use the Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up to boost the performance of the Peacekeeper. Upon sliding, the said Hop-Up automatically reloads the weapon.

Red-armored enemies can easily be taken down with two headshots using the Peacekeeper. The damage rate of the gun makes it an obvious choice for close-range fights and with the Precision Choke, players can use it effectively in mid-range fights as well.

Statistics

Body DPS: 90

Magazine Size: 5

Full reload time: 3.5 seconds

ADS speed penalty: -10%

Total Cost: 1050 materials

3) VK-47 Flatline

Despite VK-47 Flatline’s nerf in the latest Season 12 update, the damage inflicted by the gun is still substantial. Players only need one extra bullet to take down a red-armored opponent when it comes to body shots.

The recoil of the Apex Legends weapon is one of the best aspects of the heavy assault rifle. The gun is good in close-range combat and is also effective when it comes to mid-range fights in Respawn Entertainment's flagship title.

Even if VK-47 Flatline is no longer available in ground loot, players have the option to craft it in the Replicator after gathering 30 essential crafting materials. Gamers are advised to use an extended magazine to reap its best.

Statistics

Body DPS: 180

Magazine Size: 20

Full reload time: 3.1 seconds

ADS speed penalty: -50%

Total Cost: 1350 materials

4) Havoc

Havoc was the first gun to be introduced to Apex Legends and is still one of the best choices in the game. Similar to Devotion and Triple Take, this assault rifle also utilizes Energy ammunition.

The high damage rate of the gun makes it an excellent choice for close combat gunfights. However, Apex Legends gamers must attach the Turbocharger Hop-Up to remove the spin delay of the weapon.

Since the gun has a damage drop-off in case of longer ranges, it must be used for close-range combat only. Another reason not to use it in long-range fights is the gun’s recoil pattern, which is too strong and difficult to control.

Statistics

Body DPS: 201.6

Magazine Size: 24

Full reload time: 3.2 seconds

ADS speed penalty: -50%

Total Cost: 1200 materials

5) Mastiff

Being a shotgun, this weapon is the best for close-range fights. The gun improves accuracy as it can fire eight bullets in a straight line, thus reducing the spread of the bullets.

The horizontal spread is also a major advantage when players seek to hurt multiple enemies at once. Gamers are advised to aim at their opponents’ chest to deal maximum damage.

To boost the time to reload the gun, players can equip it with a Dual Shell Hop-Up to allow two shells to be reloaded at once instead of one. Even if it is not as powerful as it once was, players can still give it a go.

Statistics

Body DPS: 97

Magazine Size: 6

Full reload time: 1.7 seconds

ADS speed penalty: -10%

Total Cost: 1050 materials

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author’s opinion.

