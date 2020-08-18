Apex Legends Volt: New SMG energy weapon added to the game

Apex Legends Season 6: Boosted is now live and brings with itself a tonne of new additions to the game. The main focus of the new Season in Apex Legends is the all-new crafting system, and obviously the Frontier's latest Legend: Rampart.

Fans of Titanfall will be pleased to know that another fan-favorite from the series makes its debut in Apex Legends. The Volt SMG, which is an Energy Ammo powered weapon, makes its way into the game in Season 6.

Trying out the new VOLT SMG in Firing range + Rampart's tactical and ultimate ✅🔥#ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/7MBFO2Gna4 — Apex Legends INTEL (@apex_intel) August 18, 2020

Volt is exceptionally accurate with manageable recoils, and if the damage values from Titanfall are anything to go by, it is going to be a serious contender for the best weapon in Apex Legends as well.

The Volt takes its place alongside the R-99, Prowler, and Alternator as the newest SMG in the game.

Newest SMG in Apex Legends: Volt

Volt is one of the most user-friendly weapons in the game, with minimal recoil, making it perfect for run-and-gun rushers in Apex Legends. The fire rate is a little slower than the R-99 but still comparable to the Prowler.

What the weapon lacks in fire rate and damage per round, it makes up for it in spades with its almost negligible recoil. The gun is already a favorite of players who played Titanfall 2 and looks like its well on its way to becoming a favorite in Apex Legends as well.

The Volt is extremely accurate from the hip as well, which means that the players don't necessarily have to aim down the sight all the time to get a good hit in.

The weapon will be perfect for Offense characters such as Octane, Bangalore, and Wraith as they will be able to close the distance reasonably quickly and eliminate targets with deadly precision using the Volt.