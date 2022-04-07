Wraith vs Bloodhound: Which Legend in Apex Legends is better for beginners? 

Apex Legends has a vast range of Legends with unique abilities that gamers can choose from. Out of the twenty Legends as of Season 12, only six Legends are offered for free to players. The remaining Legends can be acquired when gamers gradually level up.

It might be a bit daunting for beginners to take their pick from the various Legends offered in the battle royale game. Wraith and Bloodhound are two of the most famous Legends in the game and are offered for free. This article compares the abilities of these two Apex Legends characters to determine who will be better suited for beginners.

Assessing the abilities of Wraith and Bloodhound in Apex Legends

Wraith

Wraith in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Using Wraith’s tactical ability, Into the Void, Apex Legends players can dodge all kinds of damage by running through the void. The ability lasts for a very short span of time.

The passive ability, Voices from the Void, warns her of incoming danger whenever an enemy is aiming at her. The best aspect of it is that the teammates are also alerted.

Wraith’s most useful ability, Dimensional Rift, allows herself and her teammates to link the two locations and travel through the portal. The portal created using the ultimate ability lasts for only sixty seconds.

Bloodhound

Bloodhound in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bloodhound’s tactical ability, Eye of the Allfather, is one of the best abilities in Apex Legends. It allows players to locate their enemies and traps, even through solid structures.

The passive ability, Tracker, is quite similar to the tactical ability of Bloodhound. It helps players track the clues left behind by their opponents to have a clearer idea about their location.

Beast of the Hunt, the ultimate ability of this Legend, enhances the senses of gamers to make them warier of their enemies’ presence. This results in faster movement of the players.

Which character should beginners choose?

Beginners should prefer Bloodhound over Wraith (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Since beginners are still in the Legends testing phase, they must always opt for passive gameplay rather than an aggressive one. Once they get used to the pros and cons of each Legend in the battle royale game, they can then push on their enemies with solid backup support from teammates.

Hence, preferring Bloodhound over Wraith is a good idea as the tactical ability of the former allows players to take note of their enemies and plan their attack strategically or retreat as the case may be. Moreover, they can also track their enemies using his passive ability.

Wraith’s tactical ability exposes her to enemies as they can observe the blue/white streak of her swift movements and calculate when to strike. Hence, to overcome Wraith’s vulnerability and aggressive nature, it is wise for beginners to choose Bloodhound.

Disclaimer: Character selection is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over another solely depends on a gamer’s playing style.

