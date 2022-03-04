Top 5 weapons to use in Apex Legends Arenas with Bangalore

Bangalore is one of the most played legacy characters in Apex Legends and is favored for her mobility and unique abilities. This set of special perks allows the legend to tackle every tight gunfight situation in the game as she becomes a hard target to hit.

Apart from Bangalore’s movement ability, her power to call an artillery strike on a specific point lets her exploit enemies by forcing them to dodge the missiles that come from the heavens.

Along with her smoke grenade launcher, the legends can also hinder an opponent's vision and reposition to launch a surprise attack on them.

There are multiple weapon choices in the Arenas of Apex Legends and only a select few are great enough to match Bangalore’s pacing.

Which five weapons are great for Bangalore mains to use in Apex Legends

While Arenas has a huge range of weapons to choose from in Apex Legends, this list will only cover five of the best ones.

1) R99 with Digital Threat

The R-99 is the fastest SMG in the game. (Image via Respawn)

Combined with Bangalore's smoke charges, this SMG can shred enemies within seconds while allowing full vision through smoke thanks to the digital threat sight. This weapon is perfect for mid-to-short range encounters and fits with Bangalore’s ability loadout as well.

2) Eva-8 Shotgun

The Eva-8 Auto Shotgun (Image via Respawn)

Bangalore’s speed boost perk when she’s getting shot is hugely beneficial as she becomes a hard target to hit at short range. With that said, Eva-8 is a great weapon to pick for Bangalore as it has a high rate of fire and the legend can shoot at her enemies up close while quickly dodging them.

3) Flatline

The flatline is one of the most powerful Assault Rifle in the game (Image via Respawn)

While the community is always divided over picking between Flatline and R-301, the former seems like a better option for Bangalore. The reason being R-301’s higher rate of fire, which is relatively high compared to Flatline and while moving at a high speed, it gets a bit difficult to adjust the recoil.

Flatline might be slightly slower compared to R-301's ROF, however, it gets elevated by the damage output of the assault rifle.

4) Prowler SMG

The Prowler has a dead accurate hipfire (Image via Respawn)

The burst fire SMG is a combination of both damage and speed. Along with almost no hipfire recoil, the weapon can take care of anyone close to Bangalore. Also, the fact that the weapon has a burst fire mode only in Season 12 gives players the chance to reorient their shots with every attempt taken.

5) Rampage LMG

The Rampage LMG is great when charged (Image via Respawn)

The Rampage LMG came to Apex Legends back in Season 10 and has been one of the most powerful machine guns in Apex Legends. In Arenas, one can get their hands on a thermite grenade and charge it up to shoot faster. This will aid in decimating any enemy in the crosshairs.

Note: This article reflects the views of the writer.

