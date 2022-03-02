New Rampage exploit might get you banned in Apex Legends

It has only been a week since an exploit for the Rampage gun was discovered in Apex Legends until another one showed up. Previously, players were able to dismiss the weapon's reload animation for an instant reload. This time, switching between the two weapons has become much faster than intended.

Unlike last time, a charged-up Rampage is responsible for this case. Certain players have discovered that they can switch between Rampage and another weapon faster than expected if the former is charged up. This allowed them to deal damage to enemies rapidly, taking them down almost instantly.

A similar issue showed up in 2021 where players could instantly switch between these two weapons. Respawn Entertainment reacted quickly by temporarily removing Rampage and Sentinel from the game. However, the switch this time is a tad bit faster and not in an instant, unlike previous times.

A fellow Reddit user named "Luna-Dragon" posted a video addressing the issue a couple of days ago. The player compared the swap speeds before and after equipping the charged-up Rampage in the video.

It is evident from the video that the previous weapon gets equipped faster when trying to switch from a cursed to a blessing weapon. The exploit might intrigue players into trying it out in between matches, but they should refrain at any cost as it's an unethical way of getting an advantage over others.

There is a high possibility of getting banned by Respawn Entertainment if the exploit is used in public lobbies. The studio should also remove this glitch as soon as possible to encourage fair gameplay.

Another Rampage issue was reported last week where players were able to get rid of the reload animation of the gun. This allowed them to fight without needing to reload, and the enemy team was knocked down almost instantly.

