5 best weapon combinations for Octane in Apex Legends Season 12 battle royale

Apex Legends is a battle royale game featuring futuristic elements and characters and was developed by Respawn Entertainment. The game came out in 2019 and has been one of the most underrated titles.

It offers a plethora of weapons and characters for players to choose from, including Assault Rifles, SMGs, Shotguns, and more. Out of all this, users tend to get comfortable with certain weapon combinations that they believe will help them achieve the best results.

These combinations include the type of weapons mentioned above, and a proper set would be enough to knock down enemies instantly.

Awesome weapon combinations for Octane in Apex Legends Season 12 BR

Octane gamers need to have the set of weapons that they are most comfortable with to emerge victoriously. This is because he is appropriate for aggressive types of gameplay, allowing them to rush into gunfights and escape.

Since lots of movement is involved while playing as Octane, players need to select firearms that have good stability and provide substantial damage. These weapons include the R-301, R-99, Wingman, and Peacekeeper.

1) R-301 and Wingman

The R-301 and Wingman, an age-old combination in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

These two weapons have been present in the game since its inception. Even after going through multiple balancing changes, this duo remains two of the most preferred weapon combinations for the battle royale mode and suits the playstyle of Octane in Apex Legends Season 12.

Both the R-301 Assault Rifle and Wingman are versatile and inflict considerable damage at close-range, medium-range, and long-range, respectively. The former is used to spray down enemies even at a distance, while the Wingman acts more like a compact marksman rifle for its size and form factor.

2) R-99 and Peacekeeper

Enemies can't escape the R-99 and Peacekeeper combo in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

The combination of R-99 and Peacekeeper goes a long way. The iconic duo has been known for dominating opponents since the day Apex Legends was released, and they still stand out in Season 12.

Octane is one of the best legends to use this combo with for his high mobility and speed.

The R-99 has a massive firer ate. When a level 3 extended magazine is equipped and coupled with the Peacekeeper, it becomes almost impossible for the enemy to escape.

The shotgun was made exclusive to care packages during Season 5 but was later brought back as ground loot. Users should try this gun combination in BR and check the results for themselves.

3) R-301 and R-99 (R-400)

R-301 and R-99 can be used at any stage in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

Out of all the mixes and matches, the R-301 AR and the R-99 SMG combination, also known as the R-400 combo, manages to stand out quite well. The assault rifle helps deal damage in medium to long ranges, while the SMG helps finish things off.

Octane players can deal damage from a distance first and then rush into the team using the Jumpad to eliminate opponents.

The R-301 has a lower rate of fire when compared to the R-99 but proves to be very useful in punishing opponents from a distance. This weapon combination can be used at any stage of the game, starting from early to late game phases.

4) Havoc and Mastiff

Havoc and Mastiff take advantage of Octane's mobility in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Havoc was added to the title shortly after its release and is the only Assault Rifle powered by Energy Ammo. This weapon has the potential to knock down enemies by exhausting just one magazine but comes at the cost of a good amount of recoil. When the 'Turbocharger' hop-up is attached, it becomes unstoppable.

Combined with the Mastiff, which used to be a care package-only weapon during the initial days of Apex Legends, enemies have a rough time surviving, especially when a legend with excellent mobility like Octane is involved.

Both firearms deal a ton of damage and form one of the best combinations.

5) C.A.R and R-99

C.A.R and R-99 in Apex Legends (Image via Sportskeeda)

The C.A.R is relatively new to the game, introduced during Season 11 of Apex Legends. The combination of this new SMG and the R-99 is unique and underrated.

It must be remembered that engaging in close-quarter combat is vital to using this combination. Octane is the perfect legend to go with it since he can move at a higher speed while inflicting damage to the enemy team using weapons with fire rates on the higher side.

Note: The article reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer