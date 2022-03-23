Apex Legends new character leak: Everything to know about Newcastle and his abilities

Recently, a few Apex Legends leaks have surfaced online, where many new characters, maps, and more were revealed. One character that caught the community's attention out of these leaks was "Newcastle." The new legend will supposedly be a character with defensive abilities.

The Battle Royale game from Respawn Entertainment is known for providing fresh content every quarter of the year. The year 2022 started with the release of Defiance, and players have been enjoying the reworked Olympus ever since.

However, like other games, data miners often leak various upcoming content from Apex Legends, hinting at the future roadmap of the franchise.

What are going to be the abilities of Newcastle in Apex Legends?

Recently, an anonymous user on Reddit leaked a ton of upcoming content for the game. Based on the leaked video, Newcastle's Ultimate ability seems to help him leap up into the air, slam down, and create a cover for his team.

Here are the leaked abilities of the Newcastle character from the clip:

Newcastle – Mobile Defender

Passive: Retrieve the Wounded – Drag down allies while reviving and protecting teammates with the revive shield

Retrieve the Wounded – Drag down allies while reviving and protecting teammates with the revive shield Tactical: Mobile Shield – Throw a throwable drone that creates a moving energy shield

Mobile Shield – Throw a throwable drone that creates a moving energy shield Ultimate: Castle Wall – Leap and slam to a target, ally, or area and create a fortified stronghold.

In the video, it can be seen that his Tactical ability is a moving energy shield. Judging by the footage from the video, it can be assumed that the shield will move in accordance with the movement of Newcastle.

His ultimate ability releases a cover resembling something of the front side of a fort. The structure has three windows to shoot from, covering the attack from the front while leaving the team vulnerable from behind.

As a result, it needs to be placed tactically under specific situations only. The structure takes a lot of hits before it starts to break. Upon taking damage, it will not break entirely but rather in sections.

As of yet, nothing has been officially confirmed by the developers of Apex Legends. Like any other leak, players need to take this information with a pinch of salt since it is subject to change at any given time.

Were there any other legends leaked apart from Newcastle?

Apart from Newcastle, a total of eight legends got leaked. These are the names of the rest of the leaked legends:

Conduct (support)

Scryer (recon)

Caliber (support)

Jester (no icon yet)

Phantom (support)

Vantage (recon)

Uplink (defense)

Catalyst (defense)

Apparently, no aggressive character like Bangalore or Octane has been leaked. Since Jester has not yet been appointed with an icon, an assumption can be made that the legend might be of a different nature.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha