How to increase weapon accuracy using Octane's Stim in Apex Legends Season 12

At present, Octane is the most picked character in Apex Legends. His abilities, speed, and mobility make him the appropriate legend to aggressively engage and escape a fight in a fast fashion.

Recently, a trick was discovered involving Octane's Stim that significantly increased the accuracy of weapons. Players were able to land more headshots than normal, steadily increasing the legend's popularity even further. This trick was discovered by an Apex content creator on YouTube named "The Gaming Merchant."

New Octane Stim trick increases weapon accuracy in Apex Legends Season 12

A new trick was recently discovered for one of the most picked legends in the game at the time: Octane. This trick involves the usage of his tactical ability "Stim." Upon activating it under specific scenarios, it improves the precision of weapons, resulting in faster and more accurate takedowns of opponents.

Octane Mains must have had their eyes sparkling after coming across this trick and should have tried to implement it at least once in their matches.

How to use Octane's Stim to increase weapon accuracy in Apex Legends?

Using this trick is pretty simple. Players must use a magnified scope like 2x or 3x to perform the trick.

Here are the steps to do the same:

Select Octane while the character selection screen comes before getting into the air ship

Get a weapon that supports a magnified scope like 2x or 3x (for example, R301, Flatline, Triple Take)

Get a magnified scope, mostly 2x or higher

Aim down sight or ADS with the same weapon using the scope and use the stim at the same time

Players will see that the camera has zoomed in slightly, improving the aim and visibility of the opponent player

This trick is essentially useful in scenarios like sniping or assaulting an enemy down via medium-range combat. The aim becomes steadier and gives the player an advantage over the player on the opposite end of the weapon.

However, it must be remembered that the character's health will keep on depleting upon using the stim, making him vulnerable to flank attacks.

Will players get banned if they use the trick in matches?

As of yet, no. To be honest, players are not breaking any rules of Apex Legends by using any sort of unfair means. If the video mentioned above is looked at closely, players can see that Octane's health is getting depleted upon using the stim.

At first, it can be assumed that aiming while using the stim ability might make shooting apprehensive. However, that is not the case. Using the stim helps to zoom in further, calming the character's nerves and making the aim steadier than normal.

Ever since Defiance dropped for Apex Legends, multiple changes have arrived in the game. This includes all the map updates, character balances, new game modes, and some unintentional changes.

Due to these unintended changes, several aspects of the game have not been performing the way they are supposed to. This led to players facing difficulties in matches resulting in gameplay getting ruined.

The mobile variant of Apex Legends was soft-launched on March 7, 2022. Respawn Entertainment restricted the limited regional release to only 10 countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and more.

Edited by Shaheen Banu