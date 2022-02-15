New Apex Legends Season 12 trick allows players to level up EVO shields by destroying MRVNs

Previously in Apex Legends, players could only receive rare loot from these robots known as Mobile Robotic Versatile eNtity or MRVNs. With the arrival of Season 12, players have discovered that they can upgrade their EVO shields as well after destroying these loot-providing robots.

Defiance has brought a ton of changes for players to digest. While some of these changes were intentional, others unintentionally made their way into the game. These changes have the potential to bring something new to the table by altering the ongoing meta in the game.

Destroying MRVNs in sabotaged Olympus levels up EVO shields in Apex Legends Season 12

Until Season 11, players could only get rare drops out of these robots. However, with the arrival of Defiance, they can now level their EVO shields up by destroying the MRVNs in the sabotaged world of Olympus.

Leveling up of EVO shields was only possible by inflicting damage on the opposing players. By incorporating this change, players will be able to do the same by destroying these robots. However, this is recommended only when a particular player is on the verge of leveling up their shield.

Recently, a YouTuber going by the name "RossBobSquirrel" showed how to perform this little maneuver. A total of 40 to 50 damage is dealt upon hitting the MRVNs, allowing players to quickly level up to the next tier of the shield. This little trick can help secure victory when situations seem difficult, and the shield needs to be upgraded to the Red Evo.

However, this change was not mentioned anywhere in the patch notes for Season 12. Players are assuming that this might be another trend set by the Prowlers, Spiders, and Flyers on Storm Point in Apex Legends.

Apart from this, there have been multiple unintentional changes to the game. Legends like Loba, Revenant, and Wattson have received buffs and nerfs, and players are now wondering when they will be patched.

Texcalon @Texcalon Another Wattson bug. When you get stunned by her fences your camera speed is no longer slowed. Before you weren't able to move your camera now you can. Another Wattson bug. When you get stunned by her fences your camera speed is no longer slowed. Before you weren't able to move your camera now you can. https://t.co/9erwysnguG

Some movement-related updates like tap strafing and punch-boosting have also been rolled out in Apex Legends. Players now have to gradually adapt to the new mechanics in order to emerge victoriously.

