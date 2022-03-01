Apex Legends Season 12: Octane skins tier list

Octane is one of the most agile characters in Apex Legends. He can self-heal, run fast, and jump off surfaces using his ultimate. Players usually play aggressively while playing as Octane as it allows them to take fights and escape pretty easily.
The legend has been present in the game since Season 1 and is currently the most picked character. Octane has 76 skins, out of which 20 are Legendary, 15 are Epic, 26 are Rare, and 16 are Common. He has some of the best-looking skins in the game. Take a look at the tiers under which his skins fall.
Octane skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12
Octane is currently the top-picked legend in the game, followed by Wraith and Valkyrie. He is highly agile, which allows him to engage quickly and escape fights. He has self-healing abilities, and his Jump Pad allows him and his teammates to jump off surfaces.
Octane has some of the best-looking skins in the game, and currently has a total of 76 skins. Out of these, 20 are Legendary, 15 are Epic, 26 are Rare, and 16 are Common. These cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.
S Tier cosmetics will consist of the best-looking Octane skins in the game. As the tiers follow, the quality of the skins also degrades.
All the Octane skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below
S Tier
- El Diablo
- Speed Demon
- The Victory Lap
- Gold Rush
- Red Shift
- Extreme Measures
- Jade Tiger
- Laughing Fool
- Dasher
- Clocktane
- Surplus
- Arachnoid Rush
- XL-R8
- Holeshot Hotshot
- Sonic Boom
- Fast Fashion
- El Tigre
- Oni's Shadow
- Wild Speed
- Peak Performance
A Tier
- Real MVP
- Sea Streak
- Muerte Rapida
- Apex Jump
- Shuriken Showboat
- Burn Out
- Wildfire
- Hot Pursuit
- Neural Net
- Heat Sync
- Hack the System
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Glacial Pace
- Hit and Run
B Tier
- Whiplash
- Messenger
- Exo-Weave
- White Lightning
- Wicked Intent
- Adrenaline Affliction
- Daruma Darter
- Abstract Splash
- Head Trip
- Prowess
- Tie Dye
- Peel Out
- Vicious Cycle
- Circuit Breaker
- Electric Synapse
- Bloodline
- Racing Stripes
- Running Fatigues
- Critical Path
- Snakeskin
- First String
- Volcanic
- Ornamental Nature
C Tier
- Midnight
- Cardinal
- Arctic
- Mandarin
- Orchid
- Flamingo
- Clearwater
- Vino
- Evergreen
- Limelight
- Yellowjacket
- Skyward
- Hydro
- Rage
- Sahara
This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.