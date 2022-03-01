Apex Legends Season 12: Octane skins tier list

Octane is one of the most agile characters in Apex Legends. He can self-heal, run fast, and jump off surfaces using his ultimate. Players usually play aggressively while playing as Octane as it allows them to take fights and escape pretty easily.

The legend has been present in the game since Season 1 and is currently the most picked character. Octane has 76 skins, out of which 20 are Legendary, 15 are Epic, 26 are Rare, and 16 are Common. He has some of the best-looking skins in the game. Take a look at the tiers under which his skins fall.

Octane skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12

Octane is currently the top-picked legend in the game, followed by Wraith and Valkyrie. He is highly agile, which allows him to engage quickly and escape fights. He has self-healing abilities, and his Jump Pad allows him and his teammates to jump off surfaces.

Octane has some of the best-looking skins in the game, and currently has a total of 76 skins. Out of these, 20 are Legendary, 15 are Epic, 26 are Rare, and 16 are Common. These cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.

S Tier cosmetics will consist of the best-looking Octane skins in the game. As the tiers follow, the quality of the skins also degrades.

All the Octane skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below

S Tier

El Diablo

Speed Demon

The Victory Lap

Gold Rush

Red Shift

Extreme Measures

Jade Tiger

Laughing Fool

Dasher

Clocktane

Surplus

Arachnoid Rush

XL-R8

Holeshot Hotshot

Sonic Boom

Fast Fashion

El Tigre

Oni's Shadow

Wild Speed

Peak Performance

A Tier

Real MVP

Sea Streak

Muerte Rapida

Apex Jump

Shuriken Showboat

Burn Out

Wildfire

Hot Pursuit

Neural Net

Heat Sync

Hack the System

Daemon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Glacial Pace

Hit and Run

B Tier

Whiplash

Messenger

Exo-Weave

White Lightning

Wicked Intent

Adrenaline Affliction

Daruma Darter

Abstract Splash

Head Trip

Prowess

Tie Dye

Peel Out

Vicious Cycle

Circuit Breaker

Electric Synapse

Bloodline

Racing Stripes

Running Fatigues

Critical Path

Snakeskin

First String

Volcanic

Ornamental Nature

C Tier

Midnight

Cardinal

Arctic

Mandarin

Orchid

Flamingo

Clearwater

Vino

Evergreen

Limelight

Yellowjacket

Skyward

Hydro

Rage

Sahara

This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.

