Apex Legends Season 12: Bangalore skins tier list

Since the release of Apex Legends in 2019, Bangalore has always been a strategic legend. She specializes in offense backed by her Smoke Launcher tactical ability and an ultimate that rains artillery strikes.

Even though her abilities were recently nerfed, her skins and cosmetics were untouched. She has a wide range of cosmetics for players to choose from, sometimes making her look like a military officer as well as a goth queen. She currently has a total of 75 skins out of which 24 are Legendary, 9 are Epic, 26 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

Bangalore skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12

Bangalore recently saw a spike in her pick rate (a 3.13% increase) and is currently among the top ten most-played legends in the game. While she sits in sixth position, the previous positions have been occupied by Octane, Wraith, Bloodhound, Valkyrie, and Pathfinder, respectively.

She is a versatile legend, allowing players to play go aggressive and passive at the same time. Her passive ability allows her to sprint faster when an enemy is shooting bullets at her, whereas her Tactical Smoke Launcher allows her to deviate from the attention and aim of the players who try to knock her down.

These cosmetics are divided into the following tiers based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.

All the Bangalore skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below

S Tier

The Enforcer

Officer Williams

The Spacewalker

Apex Overdrive

Viceroy

Full Metal Jacket

Killer B

Outland Warrior

La Catrina

Cherry Bomb

Stay Frosty

Killing Machine

Mint Condition

Sky Marshal

Soldado de la Muerte

Dressed To Impress

Radical Action

Crimson Queen

Decorated Line

Super Soldier

High Visibility

Solar Soldier

MIL-SPEC

Violet Veteran

A Tier

Air Raid

Fire with Fire

Royal Reign

Nerves of Steel

Neural Net

Fiber Optics

Daemon Hunter

Hack the System

Heat Sync

B Tier

Snakeskin

Dire Wolf

Varsity

Disruptor

Fire Support

Molten Core

Sizzle Reel

Arachnophobia

Kingslayer

Stained Glass

Free Reign

Electric Synapse

Purgatory

Death Adder

Circuit Breaker

Valor

Dino Dynamo

Counter-culture

Hidden Tracks

Victory Lap

Blue Chipped

Battle Bouquet

Ocean's Spear

Lethal Enforcer

Hard Target

Splashdown

C Tier

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

This list has been updated as of Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.

