Apex Legends Season 12: Bangalore skins tier list

Since the release of Apex Legends in 2019, Bangalore has always been a strategic legend. She specializes in offense backed by her Smoke Launcher tactical ability and an ultimate that rains artillery strikes.
Even though her abilities were recently nerfed, her skins and cosmetics were untouched. She has a wide range of cosmetics for players to choose from, sometimes making her look like a military officer as well as a goth queen. She currently has a total of 75 skins out of which 24 are Legendary, 9 are Epic, 26 are Rare, and 16 are Common.
Bangalore skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12
Bangalore recently saw a spike in her pick rate (a 3.13% increase) and is currently among the top ten most-played legends in the game. While she sits in sixth position, the previous positions have been occupied by Octane, Wraith, Bloodhound, Valkyrie, and Pathfinder, respectively.
She is a versatile legend, allowing players to play go aggressive and passive at the same time. Her passive ability allows her to sprint faster when an enemy is shooting bullets at her, whereas her Tactical Smoke Launcher allows her to deviate from the attention and aim of the players who try to knock her down.
These cosmetics are divided into the following tiers based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.
All the Bangalore skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below
S Tier
- The Enforcer
- Officer Williams
- The Spacewalker
- Apex Overdrive
- Viceroy
- Full Metal Jacket
- Killer B
- Outland Warrior
- La Catrina
- Cherry Bomb
- Stay Frosty
- Killing Machine
- Mint Condition
- Sky Marshal
- Soldado de la Muerte
- Dressed To Impress
- Radical Action
- Crimson Queen
- Decorated Line
- Super Soldier
- High Visibility
- Solar Soldier
- MIL-SPEC
- Violet Veteran
A Tier
- Air Raid
- Fire with Fire
- Royal Reign
- Nerves of Steel
- Neural Net
- Fiber Optics
- Daemon Hunter
- Hack the System
- Heat Sync
B Tier
- Snakeskin
- Dire Wolf
- Varsity
- Disruptor
- Fire Support
- Molten Core
- Sizzle Reel
- Arachnophobia
- Kingslayer
- Stained Glass
- Free Reign
- Electric Synapse
- Purgatory
- Death Adder
- Circuit Breaker
- Valor
- Dino Dynamo
- Counter-culture
- Hidden Tracks
- Victory Lap
- Blue Chipped
- Battle Bouquet
- Ocean's Spear
- Lethal Enforcer
- Hard Target
- Splashdown
C Tier
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
This list has been updated as of Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.