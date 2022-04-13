Apex Legends Season 12: Map tier list (Battle Royale and Arena)

Upon its release in 2019, Apex Legends featured only a single map, namely the 'King's Canyon'. As the years passed and the game progressed into different seasons, more maps came into existence, and players got more engrossed in the game, making it one of the best Battle Royale games.

During Season 9, a new 3v3 mode was introduced to the game, i.e., Arena. It was a separate entity from the original concept of the game. Right now, it's Season 12 of Apex Legends, and the game features a total of 13 maps, Battle Royale and Arena combined.

Map tier list in Apex Legends Season 12 (Battle Royale and Arena combined)

Each map has gone through various changes over the 12 seasons of Apex Legends. Some of these changes were implemented due to the high demand from the community. Others were executed by the choice of the developers.

The game currently features two permanent modes: Battle Royale and Arena. While BR follows the concept of declaring the last team standing as the winner, Arena, a 3v3 mode, follows a concept similar to CSGO and Valorant.

Each mode features maps of different sizes and features, contrasting with its respective counterparts. Currently, 13 maps are present in the game, out of which four are from Battle Royale and nine are from Arena.

These maps are divided into the following tiers based on the changes applied and the response from the community- S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier. It must be remembered that the Battle Royale and Arena maps are categorized individually.

All the Battle Royale Map tiers are listed below

S Tier

King's Canyon

A Tier

Olympus

B Tier

Storm Point

C Tier

World's Edge

Out of the four maps mentioned above, three have gone through multiple alterations, changing the overall meta of the game. Specific locations were destroyed, giving birth to some new areas for players to loot and explore.

SoaR Big E @Big_E No Worlds Edge in Season 12 of Apex Legends at all and Kings Canyon will be a Ranked Map.



How do you feel about this in Emotes only? No Worlds Edge in Season 12 of Apex Legends at all and Kings Canyon will be a Ranked Map.How do you feel about this in Emotes only?

The ranked mode features two maps every season in the form of splits, while the casual modes feature three maps in total. Season 12 of Apex Legends is ongoing, and the World's Edge is out of map rotation.

All the Arena Map tiers are listed below

S Tier

Phase Runner

Party Crasher

A Tier

Habitat 4

Encore

Overflow

Drop Off

B Tier

Golden Dardens (Olympus)

Artillery (King's Canyon)

C Tier

Thermal Station (World's Edge)

The maps mentioned in the B and C tiers are bi-weekly rotating maps and occur at different points across the Outlands.

This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.

Which maps will be featured in Season 13 of Apex Legends?

It's only a matter of a few weeks before players get engrossed in Season 13 of the game. When it comes to the maps featured in the upcoming season, it's hard to make a guess. There has been no official announcement from Respawn Entertainment yet.

Players speculate that the fan-favorite location will return to King's Canyon, while others conjecture about the return of World's Edge in Season 13. At this point, the reader's assumption is as good as the writer's, and only time will tell what new things will arrive with the new season.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar