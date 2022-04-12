Apex Legends Season 12: Horizon skins tier list

Horizon is one such character in Apex Legends who has the potential for great vertical movement, similar to that of Pathfinder. She was launched during Season 7 and has often been labeled as an alternative to the MRVN legend.

Like other legends, she can be purchased for 12,000 Legend Tokens, an in-game currency that players can easily collect after leveling up to some extent. Horizon is an offensive legend with gravity-based abilities.

She can easily fly to a certain height, paving the way for an unconventional escape during mid-fight. Horizon has a collection of compelling skins, and players are considered lucky if they manage to get their hands on them.

Horizon skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12

Horizon's pick rate is decent and has recently seen a spike (a 3.98% increase), which has added her to the list of ten most-played legends in the game. She is currently sitting in the seventh position. The top five positions have been occupied by Octane, Wraith, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, and Valkyrie for quite some time now.

She was added to the game during Season 7, the same season in which the Olympus map was introduced. The same Olympus was sabotaged in Season 12, an ongoing in-game season that also goes by the name, Defiance.

Horizon is primarily an offensive legend with gravity-related abilities. She could possibly maneuver her way out of an intense fight using her Tactical ability, Gravity Lift, while her Passive ability, 'Spacewalk,' increases her in-air movement speed and decreases her movement delay after falling from a height.

With her Ultimate ability, Black Hole, nearby enemies and grenades are pulled towards the center of the device that is thrown at them. The device is breakable but takes time and distracts enemies during a fight.

Horizon skins vary in style, rocking both futuristic and devilish looks. She currently has a total of 55 skins. Out of these, 11 are Legendary, 8 are Epic, 20 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

These cosmetics are divided into the following tiers based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.

All the Horizon skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below

S Tier

Solaris

Terra Nova

Dark Matter

Golden Boson

Overfloater

Neon Stardust

Supermassive

Galactic Guardian

Biotic Luminary

Brave Hero (needs Terra Nova)

Jewel of Olympus

All the skins till Golden Boson can be bought for 1,200 Crafting Metals, while the Overfloater and Neon Stardust cost 2,400 Crafting Metals and 2,500 Apex Coins, respectively. The rest are event specific.

A Tier

Daemon Hunter (can be bought for 400 Crafting Metals)

Fiber Optics (can be bought for 400 Crafting Metals)

Hack the System (can be bought for 400 Crafting Metals)

Heat Sync (can be bought for 400 Crafting Metals)

User Friendly (can be bought for 400 Crafting Metals)

Cosmic Hitchhiker (can be bought for 800 Crafting Metals)

Absolute Zero

High Polish

All the skins till User Friendly can be bought for 400 Crafting Metals, while the Cosmic Hitchhiker costs 800 Crafting Metals. The rest are event specific.

B Tier

Brain Candy

Collider

Death Adder

Dire Wolf

Disruptor

Field Trip

High Frequency

Hypothesis

Life Cycle

Prowess

Racing Stripes

Royal Decree

Sizzle Reel

Superunknown

Woodland Warfare

Copper Constellation

Inverse Polarity

Flux Capacity

Hieroglyph Heroics

Porcelain Powered

All the skins till Woodland Warfare can be bought for 60 Crafting Metals, while the rest are specific to certain occasions in Apex Legends.

C Tier

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Yellowjacket

Amethyst

This list has been updated as of Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.

Edited by Shaheen Banu