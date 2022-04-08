5 best beginner-friendly characters in Apex Legends Season 12

Most first-person competitive shooters in the market at present have a common element of ability-based characters, and it's no different for Apex Legends. The presence of multiple characters often confuses new players who are unaware of these various abilities.

Under such circumstances, players are recommended to try every legend in the game and check for themselves what they are most comfortable with. But that process ends up becoming lengthy and time-consuming.

Players may take help from this article as it will recommend some legends that are mostly beginner-friendly in the game.

Which are the best beginner-friendly legends in Apex Legends?

Currently, Season 12 of Apex Legends is ongoing and by now, the game features a collection of 20 characters. Some of these characters require more skill to master, ultimately requiring more time to be spent on them.

However, some characters are easier to learn and master. This results in maintaining the balance between having fun and pushing for higher ranks at the same time.

Here are some legends that are most suitable for players who are new to Apex Legends:

Bloodhound

Lifeline

Gibraltar

Octane

Loba

1) Bloodhound

Bloodhound is a recon character in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Bloodhound is a character that has been present in the game since its release. His main aim is to gather intel since his Tactical Ability 'Eye of the Allfather' helps reveal the position of enemies nearby.

His Passive Ability 'Tracker' showcases the footsteps of opponents and lets the team know about their likely locations in a particular area. His Ultimate Ability 'Beast of the Hunt' increases his movement speed while making him a hunter in return. The screen turns black and white while the enemies get marked in red.

2) Lifeline

Lifeline is a support character in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Lifeline is yet another legend who is easy to learn and master, making her suitable for new players in the game. She can provide active healing via her Tactical Ability, like Valorant's Sage, and is quite useful in certain situations.

Lifeline is a supporting character in the game. Her Passive Ability 'Combat Revive' helps revive her teammates without being physically involved. Her Ultimate Ability brings a care package that has healing items, shield cells, shield batteries, and sometimes a purple shield.

3) Gibraltar

Gibraltar creates a dome of protection for his team in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

In Apex Legends, Gibraltar is a character who is defensive in nature. His abilities are pretty basic and don't cause any problems for a player who is new to the game.

His Tactical Ability creates a dome and prevents any sort of bullet or throwable from entering it. His Passive Ability creates a Gun Shield when he aims down sights, covering the upper part of the body. His Ultimate Ability, Defensive Bombardment, lands a cluster strike on a targeted location, inflicting damage and stun.

4) Octane

Octane is one of the fastest characters in Apex Legends (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

New players who like to play aggressively may choose Octane as their main legend. The character is offensive in nature, easy-to-learn, and can run really fast and help him escape difficult fights.

His tactical ability helps him to increase the speed but comes at a cost of some health points. His passive ability helps to overcome that health loss by slowly providing some healing.

His ultimate ability, Jum Pad, acts like a double-edged sword, allowing players to aggressively get into a fight and provide a swift route for escape.

5) Loba

Loba helps to gather loot for her team (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Like Lifeline, Loba is another supportive character in Apex Legends, but she doesn't provide any healing. She boasts a unique set of abilities which allow her to look for and steal the perfect loot for her team within a particular radius.

Her tactical ability allows her to escape or teleport to a point ahead of her current location. Her passive ability gives info on the loot present inside supply bins without even opening it. Her ultimate ability creates a pillar from which players can access all the loot within an area via object teleportation.

