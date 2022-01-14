Top 5 RPGs to get into for beginners in 2022

Role-playing games or RPGs are a certain type of video game where the player takes control of a character in a fictional world. These games are generally incorporated with a lot of elements that can prove to be pretty daunting for a beginner player.

This genre has branched out into a few more sub-genres like Western RPGs, Japanese RPGs, and Tabletop RPGs. All of these share similar elements, but contrast each other thematically. These games are available across multiple platforms and this article will suggest some beginner-friendly RPGs to get started with in 2022.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.

Here are some of the best RPGs to start with as a beginner

Experiencing a role-playing game may prove to be enchanting for an individual. The amount of elements and immersiveness these games offer is out of the world. Some games are definitely complex but that doesn't mean new players cannot have the time of their lives while playing RPGs.

The list below recommends some titles that are mostly suited for players who are new to the genre:

Immortals Fenyx Rising

My Time at Portia

Pokémon

Legend Of Zelda Series

Skyrim (2011)

5) Immortals Fenyx Rising

Developer: Ubisoft

Platforms: Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Ubisoft's Immortals Fenyx Rising is an action-adventure role-playing game played from a third-person perspective. The game has a vast open world, which is further divided into seven regions inspired by the Greek Gods.

It is one of the suggested games since it features a simplified version of the RPG elements. Players will get used to the mechanics easily and the game also offers a ton of side quests for more immersiveness.

4) My Time at Portia

Developer: Pathea Games

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS, and Windows PC.

My Time at Portia came out in 2019. It is one of the simplest role-playing games to have ever been released and serves its purpose of being an introductory RPG for new players.

The game has a mixture of elements from both role-playing and simulation games. Players can build their own house, craft, gather and farm items, get involved in dungeon fights against monsters and also get involved in casual romance and comedic moments.

3) Pokémon

Developer: Game Freak

Platforms: Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch

Pokémon needs no introduction to the readers. The franchise was one of the first to introduce role-playing games to handheld devices. The Pokémon games are very beginner-friendly, where players take the role of trainers taking control of creatures with magical powers.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is going to be the latest game in the series and is set for a January 28, 2022 release date.

2) Legend Of Zelda Series

Developers: Nintendo EAD (1986-2013), Capcom (2002-2004), Grezzo (2011-2019), Nintendo EPD (2015-present)

Platforms: Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Switch.

Legend Of Zelda Series has been an inspiration for a lot of RPGs out there in the market at present day. These games are heavily based on fantasy, while being accompanied by action-adventure elements.

Also designed for handheld Nintendo devices, these games are simple and serve their purpose of being beginner-friendly role-playing games.

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC.

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, a classic title by Bethesda, is one of the best Western action RPGs having an open-world setting. Players take control of a character whose main objective is to defeat a mighty dragon capable of wreaking havoc.

Also Read Article Continues below

The game allows players to complete quests and develop the protagonist accordingly. It also follows simple RPG elements and is one of the most recommended games for entering the role-playing genre.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider