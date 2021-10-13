5 must-play Western RPGs

Western RPG (WRPG) is a subgenre of Role-Playing Games (RPG). Their names allude to their setting in the early Americas and Europe. This "Western" tag in these games is also tied to the films made under this banner. WRPGs were created to provide a contrast to the Japanese RPG (JRPG) or Eastern RPG games.

Typically, Western RPG is played on PC. But recently, all platforms have been churning out great RPGs. However, indie titles have mostly been PC exclusives. The golden age of Western RPGs was the mid-to-late 80s. The trend experienced a downturn in the mid-90s.

Developers of RPGs have often experimented with their titles, pushing the envelope in graphics and the different play styles. The genre also kicked off sub-genres like Action RPGs, Roguelikes, and Tactical RPGs.

Highly entertaining Western RPGs that players should explore

5) Fallout 4

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Fallout 4 is one of the best post-apocalyptic Western RPGs. The game is set in the 23rd Century after an atomic war reduced the vast majority of the world to a nuclear wasteland. It's an open-world game where a single survivor roams around Boston.

The game has the features of crafting and deconstructing settlements like buildings. It includes more than 50 guns that support heavy customization. With the raw materials obtained, players can make their structures. The game has insane mod support that is widely accepted among its community.

4) Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Developer: Eidos Montréal

Deus Ex is an action Western RPG that explores the theme of transhumanism. Transhumanism is a movement in the game where advanced technologies were provided as augmentations for natural body parts and gain superhuman abilities like super strength.

The game has got three difficulty levels: "Tell Me a Story," "Give Me a Challenge," and "Give me Deus Ex" (from easiest to hardest). A higher difficulty level increases the player's damage intake and decreases the damage dealt.

3) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Developer: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a Western action RPG offering fictional fantasy, monster hunting, and a huge open-world sandbox. Players are provided with tutorials allowing them to dive into the world of the Witcher easily.

The game has rewarding hunts through the Witcher Senses mechanic with a highly intuitive "Alchemy" system. Character development is profound and significantly expanded, allowing up to multiple endings to the game. It even has advanced crafting mechanics that give players an advantage in combat.

2) Baldur's Gate Ii: Shadows of Amn

Developer: BioWare

Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn is one of those fantasy Western RPGs based on Dungeons and Dragons' rules. The game allows the players to control a party of up to six characters. One protagonist is created by the player, while the others are recruited from the game world.

Throughout the game, decisions made by players will impact the development of the character and the party. The player has to choose an ally at the beginning of the game, and the after-results will follow. The Western RPG gives equal focus on combat and interaction with the world. Players can choose from multiple character classes according to their own choice.

1) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is a Western action RPG that has an open-world setting. The players control a character whose main quest is to defeat a dragon made for the world's destruction. The player gets to complete the quests and develop the character accordingly throughout the game.

The game is divided into six eras - The Dawn Era, The Merethic Era, The First Era, The Second Era, The Third Era, and The Fourth Era. The Dawn Era marked the beginning of time, while The Fourth Era marked the end of the Septim bloodline.

Honorable mentions

Mass Effect Series

Dragon Age Series

Diablo 3

Prey

Kingdom Come Deliverance

Western RPGs have always been one of the most enjoyable forms of role-playing games. However, their Eastern counterparts have been equally immersive. Players who delve into RPGs are recommended to explore both types.

