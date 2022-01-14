When can you download Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set to be released for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. Like many games, the preload option will become available at some point. Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific date yet.

However, looking back on other releases, fans can expect to preload Pokemon Legends: Arceus, at most, a week before it launches. The title won’t unlock until the clock strikes 12 AM (that’s midnight) local time. Until then, make room by deleting old saved data, videos and screenshots, and unplayed games.

How to preload Pokemon Legends: Arceus on the Nintendo Switch

Suiting up in a Galaxy Team outfit (Image via Game Freak)

Before you can download Pokemon Legends: Arceus on your Nintendo Switch, it needs 13 GB of storage space to install. When preloading is enabled, here’s how it works:

Step 1: Open the dashboard, locate and open the Nintendo eShop.

Step 2: Search for the game (or use the “Coming Soon” tab).

Step 3: On the game page, the option to download will appear when preloading becomes available (provided it was already purchased).

How to free up storage space on the Nintendo Switch

When Pokemon Legends: Arceus’ release date hits, it’s going to take up a fair amount of storage space — especially on the original Nintendo Switch. It has a small 32 GB storage space (64 GB for the OLED model).

If you haven’t expanded storage with a microSD card, you’ll need to make room for the game. Start by cleaning out the images and videos you may have captured that no longer hold value.

Now, uninstall games that have been collecting dust, like so:

Step 1: Open the dashboard to the Nintendo Switch. Along the bottom, pick System Settings. It’s the gear icon located near the end, on the right.

Step 2: Navigate down to Data Management. Pick Manage Software from the menu on the right.

Step 3: Choose a program you’d like to uninstall from the list of currently installed software. What’s helpful is the amount of space the software takes up (and will free) is listed in the lower-right.

Also Read Article Continues below

Step 4: Select Delete Software and confirm.

Edited by Ravi Iyer