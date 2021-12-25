When does Pokemon Legends Arceus release?

Pokemon Legends Arceus is set to take the popular franchise in a direction it hasn't seen before.

The game is set in the Hisui region, which would become the Sinnoh region fans know and love today. It will genuinely put trainers to the test as they uncover the mysteries of the region.

Pokemon Legends Arceus will be available for the Nintendo Switch via digital or physical copy. It is available for pre-order and will release shortly after the new year begins on January 28, 2022.

Pokemon Legends Arceus release date

A trainer readying a Poke Ball in Pokemon Legends Arceus. (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Legends Arceus is a sequel to the most recent iteration of games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. While BDSP was taken on by ILCA, Game Freak returns as the developers of PLA.

This new genre of Pokemon game was revealed in a Pokemon Presents live stream on February 26, 2021, as part of the iconic franchise's 25th-anniversary celebration.

Plenty of details have been revealed during the build-up to its release date. Four different instances from August, September, October, and December revealed new creatures and details regarding the game.

Pokemon fans can take the journey back to the seemingly feudal days of Sinnoh in the Hisui region, encounter regional variants new to the game, and more on January 28, 2022.

What is Pokemon Legends Arceus?

A trainer approaching a wild Bidoof in Pokemon Legends Arceus. (Image via Game Freak)

If you aren't sure what Pokemon Legends Arceus is, you should definitely check out the official YouTube channel to see the many videos showcasing new creatures and functions of the game.

It is the first action role-playing game developed by Game Freak and seen in its video game division. It brings a new take on catching mechanics and travel.

Players can catch some Pokemon in Legends Arceus right in the overworld without entering the turn-based battle the series is typically known for. It also comes with three starters from different Generations.

Trainers can select either Rowlet, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott to begin their adventure. It is a different type of Pokemon game, and many feel like Legends Arceus represents the future of the franchise.

