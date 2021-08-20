Every starter Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

A unique combination of starters is just one of the many new innovations that will be present in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Typically, starter Pokemon in each game are native to the region that the game takes place in. Pokemon Legends: Arceus will, however, be the first game to feature starters from three separate regions.

Selecting a starter will be the first thing players do on the job for the Galactic Expedition Team.

Which Pokemon will trainers select from to begin their journey?

When players load up their files in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, they will get to pick between Cyndaquill, Oshawott and Rowlet as their starter.

Cyndaquill is a Pokemon veteran whom fans will remember from Generation II. Native to the Johto region, Cyndaquill evolves into Quilava, and then Typhlosion, a quite fearsome Fire-type. Typhlosion gets access to an arsenal of strong Fire moves, including Flamethrower, Inferno, and even Eruption.

Oshawott, the Water-type starter, hails from the Unova region. In Generation V, Oshawott joined Snivy and Tepig as the available starter Pokemon. Oshawott evolves into Dewott and finally Samurott, classified as the “Formidable Pokemon.” Samurott gets access to Swords Dance, a boosting move that makes its Razor Shell and Aqua Tail do even more damage.

The third starter, Rowlet, has been a more recent addition to the Pokemon family. Rowlett was one of the Generation starters, and it is native to the Alolan region. Rowlet’s evolution path goes to Dartrix, and ends at Decidueye. This final evolution can use the move Spirit Shackle to prevent opponents from switching out.

All three of these starters were collected by Professor Laventon for the player to pick from. Professor Laventon had traveled around other regions acquiring Pokemon before coming to Hisui, the setting of Pokemon Legend: Arceus.

Of course, while the region is called Hisui, the premise of the game is that it is to become the Sinnoh region. Players will be charged with the task of filling out the first Sinnoh Pokedex for the Galactic Expedition Team.

