Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark leaked for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

As the release date for Pokemon Legends: Arceus slowly approaches, it looks like more Hisuian forms are being leaked.

As time goes by, more and more information is trickling in regarding which Pokemon can be found in this new game. Hisuian forms of Braviary and Growlithe have already been leaked, in conjunction with new evolutions for Stantler, Basculin, and Scyther.

The latest leak, though, is a surprising regional form with a highly unique typing.

Generation V Pokemon get new unique typing in Hisui region

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Zorua and Zoroark will have Hisuian Forms. This was leaked in a recent video from The Pokemon Company.

The clip shows a Pokemon photographer in a snowy region of Hisui. He finds several Snorunt roaming about and then looks into a dark forest, where he stumbles upon Zorua and Zoroark, each with white fur instead of their typical black coats.

Both Zorua and Zoroark appeared in Generation V. They could only be obtained if the trainer participated in the Celebi event or the legendary Johto beast event.

Zoroark is known for its unique ability, Illusion, where it can copy the appearance of another Pokemon on the team. It is also a movie star, being featured in Zoroark: Master of Illusions.

Zorua and Zoroark are typically Dark-type Pokemon. Serebii has confirmed, though, that they both will be Ghost and Normal in the Hisui region. These two Hisuian forms will be the first Pokemon ever to have this typing.

Looking at the type matchups, Hisuian Zoroark and Zorua’s typing will be very tough to hit. The Ghost-type eliminates Normal’s one weakness: Fighting. Conversely, the Normal typing will make Zorua and Zoroark immune to opposing Ghost moves. Therefore, the only weakness these Pokemon will have is Dark.

As with other regional forms, the ones in the Hisui region will each have new typings. Braviary will gain a Psychic-typing instead of Normal. Hisuian Growlithe will also become Rock-type as well as Fire-type.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will officially release on January 28, 2022.

