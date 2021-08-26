Is Braviary good for battles in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's red, white and blue Pokemon inspired by the Bald Eagle, Braviary strikes an impressive appearance that suggests it can perform well in a fight.

Unfortunately for this dual Normal/Flying-type Pokemon, Braviary is outshined in battle by several other Flying-type Pokemon like Pidgeot, Honchkrow, Staraptor and more. Although Braviary has upper-level attack stats, they are still outshined by these other Pokemon. Its dual-type nature keeps it from taking super-effective damage from Fighting-type Pokemon, but it's still susceptible to Electric, Ice and Rock-type moves and Pokemon. It may be able to serve a small role on a team, but it isn't likely to take command of a battle.

Pokemon GO: Upsides to Braviary's ability

It may not be a world beater, but Braviary still has some bright spots with regards to its moveset (Image via Niantic)

Even if it can't take over PvP battles single-handedly, Braviary still has some upside to its overall game in Pokemon GO. Its moveset contains six total moves it can learn, which is slightly larger than the standard moveset size. The real upside of Braviary's moveset is the variety of elemental types available:

Fast Moves

Air Slash (Flying-type)

Steel Wing (Steel-type)

Charge Moves

Brave Bird (Flying-type)

Close Combat (Fighting-type)

Heat Wave (Fire-type)

Rock Slide (Rock-type)

With options like Steel Wing, Close Combat, Heat Wave and Rock Slide, Braviary can drop a sneaky super-effective move on its Pokemon GO opponents. Although Air Slash and Brave Bird provide it with superior damage, slotting in an extra Charge Move like Heat Wave or Rock Slide can take advantage of certain type matchups that Braviary's Flying-type moves can't normally exploit.

In PvP battles, Braviary can be picked rarely because of its damage potential, but its lack of defense or stamina stats tend to hold it back. Even in Pokemon GO matchups that it should have the upper hand in, its inability to take much damage can cause it to lose these matchups regardless. Having Rock Slide can still give it a surprise advantage over certain Fire and Steel-type Pokemon, but in both Great and Ultra Battle Leagues it doesn't have the staying power to win most average-length fights. If a Pokemon GO trainer pre-plans when attacking a gym defended by a rival team, Braviary might serve a decent role, but by and large its status in PvP is average at best.

Despite all of its drawbacks, great trainers can still find a way to use Braviary effectively. It's just important to pick one's battles with it selectively, particularly PvE battles like Team GO Rocket.

