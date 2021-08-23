Pokemon GO: Battle League Season 8 rewards

Pokemon GO Battle League Season 8 is coming to a close, but trainers will still have the opportunity to take advantage of its rewards before it ends on 31 August 2021.

Encompassing battles throughout Pokemon GO's Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues, as well as a few event cups such as the Ultra Premier Cup, Season 8 has been packed to the brim with player-vs-player Pokemon battles. To refresh players who have been participating or demonstrate what rewards are available to players jumping into the season late, the rewards for Season 8 can be found below:

Pokemon GO: All Season 8 Battle League rewards

Legendary Pokemon have upticked in some leagues thanks to GO Fest 2021 and the Ultra Unlock event. (Image via Niantic)

As Pokemon GO trainers rack up battles and wins, they accrue rewards primarily in the form of items or Pokemon encounters. Things differ slightly depending on whether players are participating with or without a Premium Battle Pass involved, and the reward distribution differs accordingly. For example, a trainer who won their first match of the day without the Premium Battle Pass will receive Stardust according to their PvP rank. Meanwhile, players who have the Premium Battle Pass will receive a Pokemon encounter.

Regardless, the daily rewards pan out in the following ways:

Without Premium Battle Pass Enabled

1st Win: Stardust

2nd Win: One mystery item. As of Season 8, this item can be a Fast TM, Charged TM, Sinnoh Stone or Silver Pinap Berry.

3rd Win: Pokemon encounter

4th Win: Three Rare Candies

5th Win: Stardust

With Premium Battle Pass Enabled

1st Win: Pokemon encounter

2nd Win: One mystery item

3rd Win: Stardust

4th Win: Six Rare Candies

5th Win: Five Charged TMs

Depending on a player's overall PvP rank in Pokemon GO's Battle League, their Stardust total will increase and they will have access to different Pokemon encounters. These Pokemon encounters can be found below by rank:

Rank 1

Ninetales

Machamp

Poliwhirl

Machoke

Snover

Ariados

Sableye

Rank 5

Mienfoo

Rank 10

Toxicroak

Stunfisk

Frillish

Rank 15

Rufflet

Scraggy

Skarmory

Rank 20

Regice

Regirock

Registeel

Regigigas

Deoxys (Defense Form)

Mewtwo

Dialga

Palkia

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles Form)

Veteran

Gible

Expert

Deino

Legend

Pikachu libre

Some of the listed Pokemon are also guaranteed to appear at least once in an encounter:

One Machamp will appear in an encounter for players at rank 1.

Mienfoo is a guaranteed appearance at rank 5.

The current legendary raid boss (Zacian) at rank 20.

Gible is guaranteed to show in encounters at Veteran rank.

Likewise, Deino will be encountered at Expert rank.

If Pokemon GO trainers get to Legend rank, they can rest assured that Pikachu libre will await them no matter what.

Players who reach Legend rank are also able to pick up some great avatar goodies inspired by Kalos gym leader Korrina:

Korrina Shirt

Korrina Pants

Korrina Hat

Korrina Gloves

Korrina Shoes

Korrina Pose

Regardless of the player's avatar gender, they can acquire and equip these items upon reaching Pokemon GO Battle League's top Legend rank.

At the conclusion of the season at the end of August, players at rank 19 or above will also receive an Elite Fast TM for their participation.

