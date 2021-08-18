Pokemon GO has announced that Zacian will finally be joining the mobile game to celebrate Ultra Unlock Part 3. Now, players need to know what is Zacian's best moveset.

Zacian will be featured in five-star raids from August 20-26. There will also be a Zacian Raid Hour event on Wednesday, August 25 from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. local time. The Legendary Pocket Monster will be debuting in the game in its "Hero of Many Battles" form.

This article dives into the best moveset for Zacian in Pokemon GO.

What attacks to use in Pokemon GO for Zacian battles

The Legendary Fairy-type Pokemon in its Hero of Many Battles form will finally arrive in Pokemon GO in the next few days. Once players take on the beast in raids and manage to catch it, they'll need to know what Zacian's best moveset is in the game.

Firstly, trainers should be aware of Zacian's strengths and weaknesses prior to using the Pokemon in a battle. As a Fairy-type, Zacian is weak against Steel and Poison-type opponents. However, Zacian can resist against Dragon, Bug, Dark, and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters.

When it comes to the best moveset for Zacian, it can be a bit challenging to determine because some of the potential moves it can use in the mobile game are currently unknown. However, Zacian will be a Fairy-type, so this can be taken into account to calculate the Legendary Pokemon's best moveset.

If one is to determine the ideal moveset for Zacian purely based off of the known Fairy-type moves, it would be Charm and Moonblast. Charm can be used as the quick-move and Moonblast for its charged-move. It's likely that Charm paired with Moonblast will end up being the best moveset for Zacian in its Hero of Many Battles form.

Of course, depending on what moves Pokemon GO allows Zacian to access, its best moveset would vary based on the battle scenario. If Zacian has access to the Fighting-type moves, Sacred Sword and Close Combat would be the Pocket Monster's best moveset.

It remains to be seen what all moves Zacian will be capable of knowing when it arrives in Pokemon GO. The best moveset for Zacian will likely be Moonsblast and Charm, but could potentially incorporate Close Combat if the game allows.

