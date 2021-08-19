How to change battle teams in Pokemon GO

With the release of Pokemon GO's competitive Player vs. Player battle mode, many players found it difficult to constantly swap out their Pokemon individually. To address this concern, a new battle party system has been introduced to the game.

How to make and swap Pokemon battle parties

The battle party creation menu in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Niantic has introduced the option to create multiple battle parties for each League in the Player vs. Player battle mode. To access this feature, players have to follow these steps:

Enter the Map View - Considering most of the game takes place in the map view, this will not be a hard step to follow. As long as you can see your avatar walking on the map, you are on the map view.

Considering most of the game takes place in the map view, this will not be a hard step to follow. As long as you can see your avatar walking on the map, you are on the map view. Enter the Main Menu - Once on the map view, press the Poke Ball shaped button on the bottom of your screen. This will take you to the main menu.

Once on the map view, press the Poke Ball shaped button on the bottom of your screen. This will take you to the main menu. Select the Battle Option - From the main menu, there will be an option at the middle of your screen on the right hand side labelled "Battle."

From the main menu, there will be an option at the middle of your screen on the right hand side labelled "Battle." Swipe Right - On the Battle Screen, there will be an option at the top right called "Party". To access that menu, all you have to do is swipe to the right.

On the Battle Screen, there will be an option at the top right called "Party". To access that menu, all you have to do is swipe to the right. Create a Party - From there, all you have to do is select a mode you would like to make a team for. From this menu, you can make a team for any league you would like to play or you can make a team specifically for raids and trainer battles.

Having a party ahead of time has many benefits in Pokemon GO. Having a variety of teams made can help players always have the upper hand on a powerful Raid Boss or a captain of Team Go Rocket. Players can also nickname their teams to keep track of the purpose that the team was created for such as a weather effect or a certain raid.

The ability to make multiple teams in Pokemon GO is a very helpful feature that will certainly make players' lives a lot easier.

