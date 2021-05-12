Pokemon GO: Top 5 Pokemon to use in Retro Cup

Currently in Pokemon GO's Battle League, the Retro Cup has been introduced as a new restricted format for PvP Pokemon battles.

Unconventional compared to its Battle League peers, the Retro Cup not only imposes a maximum CP cap of 1500 for players' Pokemon, it does not allow Steel, Dark, and Fairy-type Pokemon. This somewhat shifts up the meta, as Great Battle League picks such as Galarian Stunfisk, Umbreon, and Azumarill cannot be used.

Accounting for these new changes, Pokemon GO community members at PvP Poke have compiled a new list to give trainers an edge at picking their Pokemon teams in this new battle format.

Top 5 Pokemon for use in Pokemon Go Retro Cup

#5 - Mew

Image via The Pokemon Company

As a Legendary and Mythic Pokemon, Mew naturally hits with a little more damage compared to most Pokemon that share its type. It has a number of multi-purpose Fast Moves available and Charged Moves that help stay flexible in type matchups. When it comes to top rated moves for Mew, the consensus appears to be Shadow Claw as a Fast Move, with Wild Charge or Dragon Claw as a Charged Move. The key favorable matchups are against:

Altaria

Deoxys (Defense Form)

Froslass

Abomasnow

Medicham

Battle matchups to avoid are:

Alolan Marowak

Hypno

Whiscash

Dewgong

Shadow Abomasnow

It will take tactful placement in any Pokemon GO player's lineup, but Mew's tools allow it to remain effective in high-level Retro Cup play.

#4 - Regirock

Image via Niantic

Pokemon GO's battle-tested raid boss remains a strong contender within Retro Cup's constraints. Although it has slower Fast Move speeds, it can take a good beating because of its durability and is effective at pressuring opponents to use their Protection Shields. One of its higher drawbacks is that it can take super-effective damage from multiple move types, meaning Regirock will require strategic placement in the team lineup. Top moves for this Pokemon are Lock On, Stone Edge, and Focus Blast.

Regirock's favorable matchups include:

Altaria

Abomasnow

Froslass

Alolan Marowak

Hypno

While its best-avoided matchups are:

Deoxys (Defense Mode)

Cresselia

Medicham

Whiscash

Mew

#3 - Cresselia

Image via Niantic

Another Legendary Psychic-type Pokemon like Mew, Cresselia hails from the Sinnoh region and is highly beefy with regards to HP and has significantly quick recharge time to its Charged Moves. In Pokemon GO, specifically Retro Cup, its best moves provide solid damage and one in particular is a highly effective nuke. Top move choices for Cresselia are Psycho Cut, Moonblast, and Grass Knot. It is a solid counterpick against heavy hitters near the top of the Retro Cup's list, including:

Altaria

Deoxys (Defense Mode)

Medicham

Abomasnow

Lapras

Pokemon matchups Cresselia should abstain from are:

Alolan Marowak

Hypno

Froslass

Mew

Drifblim

#2 - Froslass

Image via The Pokemon Company

Two of Pokemon GO's most pesky opponents to deal with for trainers are Psychic and Dragon-types. Fortunately for Froslass, it is highly effective against both as it has Ice and Ghost-type moves to counter each. With regards to Retro Cup, its ideal moves are Powder Snow, Avalanche, and Shadow Ball. Froslass is one of the more flexible options in all of Pokemon GO's Retro Cup, but it does have its counter picks.

The winning matchups are:

Altaria

Deoxys (Defense Mode)

Hypno

Medicham

Abomasnow

The unfavorable matchups are:

Alolan Marowak

Whiscash

Lapras

Shadow Machamp

Mew

#1 Lickitung (XL)

Image via The Pokemon Company

A retro First-Gen pick that is large and in charge, an XL Lickitung can't hit as hard as some but is a living tank when it comes to its stamina and defense in Pokemon GO. Being a Normal-type only opens it up to super-effective attacks from Fighting-type moves, and it can take several hits before going down. Its preferred attacks for Retro Cup are Lick, Body Slam, and Power Whip. Pokemon GO trainers shouldn't expect to quickly take out targets with Lickitung, but battles against one who has snacked on XL candy will turn into a war of attrition.

The favorable matchups are:

Altaria

Alolan Marowak

Hypno

Froslass

Abomasnow

It should shy away from:

Deoxys (Defense Mode)

Medicham

Shadow Machamp

Toxicroak

Sirfetch'd

Despite its low shield pressure and lack of flexibility with type matchups, PvP Poke has established XL Lickitung as the current frontrunner in Pokemon GO's Retro Cup meta.

