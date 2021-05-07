Pokemon GO: The best moveset for Gallade

Being one of Pokemon GO's more unique battle options, Gallade's ironic status as both a Psychic and Fighting-Type Pokemon gives it a solid arsenal of moves.

But which combination of Fast and Charged Moves is the most beneficial to Gallade in battle? By measuring three metrics, it is possible to discern which combo provides the highest damage per second, overall damage, and time until the first Charged Move can be activated in respect to Pokemon GO. Although this particular moveset doesn't account for type matchups or weather boosts, it will prove to be the most damaging in a neutral environment.

Read More: The best moveset for Gardevoir in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO: Confusion/Psychic on Gallade Breakdown

Image via The Pokemon Company

For Fast Moves, it is capable of learning:

Charm (Fairy)

Confusion (Psychic)

Low Kick (Fighting)

For Charged Moves, it can learn:

Close Combat (Fighting)

Leaf Blade (Grass)

Psychic (Psychic)

Synchronoise (Psychic)

When it comes to combinations of these two move categories, Confusion and Psychic have provided the best overall damage for Gallade in Pokemon GO at this time. This can be broken down and shown by delving into three particular categories:

Damage Per Second (DPS) - The amount of damage the moves can do every second.

Total Damage Output (TDO) - The maximum amount of damage the Pokemon can put out before it faints. This is calculated by taking the DPS of the Pokemon's moves and multiplying it by the time it will remain in the battle before it faints.

Time to First Activation (TTFA) - The number of seconds it takes during attacking to charge up and activate the Pokemon's first use of its Charged Move.

Using these metrics, the combinations of Gallade's movesets can be listed in order:

Confusion/Psychic - 15.48 DPS / 591.96 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Low Kick/Synchronoise - 15.42 DPS / 589.93 TDO / 5.4 second TTFA

Confusion/Close Combat - 15.40 DPS / 588.92 TDO / 11.2 second TTFA

Confusion/Synchronoise - 15.11 DPS / 578.04 TDO / 6.4 second TTFA

Confusion/Leaf Blade - 14.99 DPS / 573.23 TDO / 4.8 second TTFA

Charm/Psychic - 14.75 DPS / 564.30 TDO / 7.5 second TTFA

Low Kick/Psychic - 14.71 DPS / 562.46 TDO / 5.4 second TTFA

Low Kick/Leaf Blade - 14.04 DPS / 537.01 TDO / 3.6 second TTFA

Charm/Synchronoise - 13.84 DPS / 529.17 TDO / 7.5 second TTFA

Charm/Leaf Blade - 13.38 DPS / 511.86 TDO / 4.5 second TTFA

Low Kick/Close Combat - 13.11 DPS / 501.42 TDO / 10.2 second TTFA

Charm/Close Combat - 12.20 DPS / 466.74 TDO / 15 second TTFA

This list is subject to change as Niantic is always tweaking Pokemon GO's moves and bringing new ones in as well. For the time being, when on neutral footing, Confusion and Psychic provide the most bang for Gallade's buck in battle, be it in a raid or in Battle League.

Its damage potential can be increased or reduced based on type advantage, so Pokemon GO trainers will need to consider carefully when to use Gallade. Since Confusion and Psychic are both Psychic-Type moves, they'll hit harder against Fighting and Poison-Type Pokemon, and will be of reduced effectiveness against Dark, Psychic, and Steel-Types.

Read More: Pokemon GO: The best moveset for Dodrio