Psychic-type Pokemon have been some of the most powerful from Generation I to Generation VIII.

It all started in Kanto with the likes of Mewtwo and Alakazam. They set the standard for Psychic-type Pokemon, and fans of the series loved their might.

In Generation III's Hoenn region, a handful of Psychic-types were added that fans began to adore. Strength, beauty, and downright intimidation saw a few Hoenn Psychic-type Pokemon become very popular.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most popular Psychic Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Gardevoir

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Gardevoir was initially a pure Psychic-type Pokemon, first introduced in the Hoenn region. Now, it also has a second typing, that being the Fairy-type. Gardevoir is elegant and has incredible Psychic powers.

It can see the future, create black holes, and is extremely loyal to its trainer. All of this, along with 125 Special Attack, 115 Special Defense, a solid 80 Speed, makes it very useful in battle, where most trainers like to see their Pokemon.

#2 - Wobbuffet

Image via The Pokemon Company

Wobbuffet is a native Johto Pokemon but can be found in the Hoenn region's Safari Zone. That gave it an immediate second appearance in the series following its debut in Generation II. As well, its time in the anime helped its popularity quite a bit.

Advertisement

After being caught in the Safari Zone, Wobbuffet was an excellent Psychic-type Pokemon to use on the Hoenn journey. It has some tricky attacks and a massive 190 base HP stat, so fans love it.

#1 - Metagross

Image via The Pokemon Company

Metagross is the pseudo-Legendary Pokemon of Generation III. This Steel/Psychic-type is a rare and insanely powerful creature. The sheer force exuding from its attacks and design made fans not just like it but respect it.

Metagross is popular because of its strength. With 135 Attack, 130 Defense, 95 Special Attack, and 90 Special Defense, Metagross can take many hits and dish out some hard ones of its own.