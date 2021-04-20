Electric-type Pokemon are some of the most commonly used and most popular in the entire franchise.

From the beginning in Kanto, Electric-type Pokemon set the standard for Special damage. Normal creatures and Legendary alike gave fans plenty to love in terms of Electric-types.

The Hoenn region did not introduce too many new creatures. There are a handful of new ones, though, that fans quickly became fond of. Of course, there are also some old favorites that can be found in Hoenn.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

3 most popular Electric Pokemon in Hoenn

#3 - Lanturn

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Lanturn has a cool Water/Electric combination. It only has weaknesses to Ground and Grass attacks, leaving it to either resist or be damaged normally by the other many types.

It even has Special Attack and Special Defense at 76, but its shine is HP. It has a HP base stat of 125. Many trainers took this Pokemon into battle during their Hoenn journey and still have a love for it today.

#2 - Manectric

Image via The Pokemon Company

Manectric is an absolute beast. With 105 Speed and 105 Special Attack, Manectric is a great Pokemon to train from Hoenn. Evolving from Electrike, Manectric looks like the epitome of an Electric-type Pokemon.

Eventually, it received a Mega Evolution that made it even more powerful. Prior to that, though, it remained one of the best options in Hoenn for Electric-types. There's a certain amount of respect that trainers have given it over the years.

#1 - Pikachu

Image via The Pokemon Company

Advertisement

Of course, Pikachu is the most popular Electric-type Pokemon that can be found in the Hoenn region. While native to Kanto, Pikachu can be found in the Hoenn Safari Zone.

It is the mascot of the franchise for a reason. Fans adore the little yellow mouse. Truly, Pikachu is the most popular Pokemon of all time, not just of Electric-types found in Hoenn.