There are so many popular Water-type Pokemon that it is becoming hard to count them.

Thankfully, Pokemon can be divided up into different regions. Yes, several creatures appear in the Pokedex of a handful of regions, but that makes the job of ranking them easier.

Water-type Pokemon are certainly the most abundant in the series, and the Hoenn region has a ton of them. From old favorites to brand new favorites, Hoenn delivers the goods.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 most popular Water Pokemon in Hoenn

#5 - Sharpedo

Image via The Pokemon Company

Sharpedo is a great Pokemon, and fans quickly took a liking to it due to its brutality.

Sharpedo is a vicious creature that rules and terrorizes the seas of the franchise. It has excellent Speed at 95 and Attack at 120, which adds to its popularity and makes it amazing in battle.

#4 - Milotic

Image via The Pokemon Company

Milotic became popular because of its beauty. Its evolutionary line follows the same suit that Magikarp does. Feebas is utterly useless but evolves into Milotic.

Milotic has excellent stats, shining with its Special Attack and Special Defense. It can recover health in battle quite frequently, making it a prime Pokemon for trainers to annoy opponents.

#3 - Gyarados

Image via The Pokemon Company

Following up on this is a Pokemon originally from the Kanto region that players can still find in Hoenn. Gyarados is one of the most iconic Pokemon ever created.

This massive Water/Flying-type. It is intimidating with its looks and its power in battle. Since day one, Gyarados has been near the top of the popularity charts.

#2 - Kyogre

Image via Game Freak

Kyogre is one of the most popular Legendary Pokemon ever. The emergence of Primal Kyogre in Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire solidified that.

Trainers used it in competitive battles, and it worked wonders. The addition of this Pokemon to the series and the lore it brought with it was enough to keep it in the hearts of fans everywhere.

#1 - Swampert

Image via The Pokemon Company

Swampert is the final form of Mudkip, and Pokemon fans adore the top and bottom of this evolutionary family tree. Even to this day, Swampert rules the GO Battle League in Pokemon GO.

Its popularity has never waned. With arguably the best type combo in the series, Water/Ground, Swampert has found itself on many battle teams.